Firefighters in China Rescue 8-Year-Old Girl Trapped in Storm Drain

BEIJING – Firefighters in the southern province of Guizhou, China, pulled an eight-year-old girl to safety after she spent more than seven hours trapped in a sewer drain during heavy floods. The rescue took place in Rongjiang County during severe flooding.

The girl, a first-year student, was on her way home from school when she lost her shoe in the rising waters. As she tried to recover it, she was swept into a drainage ditch by strong currents, travelling about 30 feet into an underground pipe.

She held onto a metal bar in complete darkness and chilling water, keeping herself alive until help arrived. Local officials said she came through with “no obvious serious injuries” despite the ordeal. Firefighters praised her composure and determination under such frightening conditions.

The rescue team acted quickly after receiving reports that the girl was missing. They checked manholes one by one until they found her. Footage aired by news organisations, including the BBC and CNN, captured the moment responders reached her through a manhole and brought her out, drenched but okay. Local authorities and residents have called her rescue a “miracle” and a bright spot during a very tough week.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monsoon Rains Battered Guizhou

This event comes as strong monsoon rains have battered Guizhou and nearby provinces since 17 June 2025. The Guizhou Meteorological Service has reported everything from steady downpours to record-breaking rainstorms. State media said at least six people have died in Guizhou so far, with over 80,000 people evacuated as the worst flooding in 50 years continues to devastate towns, roads, hospitals and schools.

In response, the Chinese government raised its emergency alert to Level III on 26 June as even heavier rain is expected. The National Development and Reform Commission set aside 100 million yuan (about USD 14 million) to fix destroyed infrastructure and provide support. Drones are delivering food and vital supplies to people cut off by the water, while firefighters and the military are working around the clock on rescues and evacuations.

Flooding is now affecting neighbouring areas, hitting Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Yunnan and Sichuan with landslides and more collapsed roads and bridges. In Rongjiang and nearby Congjiang counties, river levels have reached record heights, leaving streets and shopping centres under water. With a tropical cyclone expected to make landfall on 26 June, officials are warning of more disasters like landslides and dam overflows.

Experts link the worsening storms to climate change, which is bringing higher temperatures and unpredictable rainfall across China. Professor Chen Xiaoguang from the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in Chengdu explained that rural areas face extra risks due to weaker infrastructure and limited resources. He called for better flood protection and stronger building standards to help reduce the impact of these disasters.

The eight-year-old’s rescue has inspired people across the country, with many praising the firefighters’ swift action and the girl’s remarkable calmness. Social media users on X shared messages celebrating her courage. As more severe weather threatens southern China, the story of her survival and the local response has offered a rare moment of hope and community spirit during a very difficult time.

Sources: BBC, CNN

Related News: