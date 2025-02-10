Police Find Body of Woman Floating in Canal in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

On the morning of February 9, 2025, police officers at the Pong Pha service point in Chiang Rai were alerted about a fatal incident in a public canal near a housing project in the Pong Pha sub-district, Mae Sai district.

When police promptly arrived at the scene, a shortcut frequently used by locals at night, they found a blue and white Honda Scoopy motorcycle submerged in the canal, but there was no sign of a body that was reported.

They later discovered the body had floated roughly 300 metres downstream from where the motorcycle was discovered. The body was found floating face-up and had been in the water for hours, according to police.

A witness, Mr. Sanong Phrompanya, said he had gone out that morning to check on rice fields. While walking along the canal, he noticed a hand sticking out of the water. Startled, he immediately sought help and informed the police at the Pong Pha community service centre.

During the investigation, Mr Thongsuk, 58, the husband of the deceased, arrived at the scene. He confirmed that the victim was his wife, Mrs Boonyanuch, 43, who had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

He explained that she had left their home at 7:20 a.m. that morning, as she did daily, riding her motorcycle to work as a housekeeper in Pong Pha. She usually returned home by 5:00 p.m. each day.

The husband explained that it wasn’t unusual for her to stay late at work, and sometimes, she stayed with friends and drank late into the evening. The previous night, he hadn’t found it strange that she hadn’t returned.

Without a personal phone, he could not check her whereabouts.

A school security guard reported seeing Mrs Boonyanuch riding her motorcycle past the school around 11:00 p.m. the night before. At the time, there was nothing unusual about the situation.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence at the scene suggesting she may have lost control of her motorcycle at a curve, causing her and the vehicle to slide into the canal. Initial assumptions are that she likely became unconscious and drowned.

The current carried her body downstream overnight, eventually washing it ashore at the location where it was discovered.

Police said they did not suspect any foul play. Authorities transferred the body for further examination at the local hospital before releasing it to the family for funeral arrangements.

