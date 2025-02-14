The UK Economy achieved 0.1% quarterly growth in the final quarter of 2024, resulting from a stronger-than-expected December performance.

On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics announced that the 0.4% increase in December resulted from a broad-based expansion, with taverns performing particularly well in the lead-up to Christmas.

The fourth-quarter figures indicate that the economy expanded by 0.9% in 2024.

After three months of stagnation, the quarterly increase may alleviate some pressure on Treasury chief Rachel Reeves, who critics contend has been partially responsible for the economic decline since Labour regained control in July.

Bank of England Slashes Growth Forecast for 2025 to 0.75%

Last week, the Bank of England reduced its primary interest rate to 4.5% and halved its growth forecast for the UK Economy in 2025 to 0.75%.

If that is even marginally accurate, it will be extremely disheartening for the new Labour government in the United Kingdom, which has prioritised growth.

The party has guaranteed to increase living standards and provide financial support for cash-strapped public services. However, the party’s popularity has plummeted precipitously since its election victory in July, as development has proven elusive.

In the past few weeks, Reeves has detailed strategies to stimulate long-term development, including supporting a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London.

Reeves Pledges to Strengthen UK’s Economy Despite Challenges

In addition, she has expressed her support for the regeneration of the area surrounding Manchester United’s Old Trafford football stadium and a “reset” of the United Kingdom’s economic relations with the European Union post-Brexit.

She has also pledged to establish a technology hub similar to Silicon Valley between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Reeves stated that the government will progress “further and faster” to stimulate development in the months and years ahead.

“That is why we are confronting the obstructionists in order to re-establish Britain’s construction industry, thereby removing the impediments that impede the expansion of businesses and investing in our energy, rail, and road infrastructure,” she stated.