World News

UK Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q4 2024

Salman Ahmad
Salman Ahmad - Freelance Journalist
UK Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q4 2024
UK Economy Grows by 0.1% in Q4 2024

The UK Economy achieved 0.1% quarterly growth in the final quarter of 2024, resulting from a stronger-than-expected December performance.

On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics announced that the 0.4% increase in December resulted from a broad-based expansion, with taverns performing particularly well in the lead-up to Christmas.

The fourth-quarter figures indicate that the economy expanded by 0.9% in 2024.

After three months of stagnation, the quarterly increase may alleviate some pressure on Treasury chief Rachel Reeves, who critics contend has been partially responsible for the economic decline since Labour regained control in July.

Bank of England Slashes Growth Forecast for 2025 to 0.75%

Last week, the Bank of England reduced its primary interest rate to 4.5% and halved its growth forecast for the UK Economy in 2025 to 0.75%.

If that is even marginally accurate, it will be extremely disheartening for the new Labour government in the United Kingdom, which has prioritised growth.

The party has guaranteed to increase living standards and provide financial support for cash-strapped public services. However, the party’s popularity has plummeted precipitously since its election victory in July, as development has proven elusive.

In the past few weeks, Reeves has detailed strategies to stimulate long-term development, including supporting a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London.

Reeves Pledges to Strengthen UK’s Economy Despite Challenges

In addition, she has expressed her support for the regeneration of the area surrounding Manchester United’s Old Trafford football stadium and a “reset” of the United Kingdom’s economic relations with the European Union post-Brexit.

She has also pledged to establish a technology hub similar to Silicon Valley between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Reeves stated that the government will progress “further and faster” to stimulate development in the months and years ahead.

“That is why we are confronting the obstructionists in order to re-establish Britain’s construction industry, thereby removing the impediments that impede the expansion of businesses and investing in our energy, rail, and road infrastructure,” she stated.

You Might Also Like

New York Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Delay Sentencing Over Hush-Money Case

Google and YouTube Donate $15 Million to Support LA Community and Creators Affected by Wildfires

Hidden US-Mexico Tunnel to Be Sealed Amid Smuggling Probe

Meta Settles $25M Lawsuit with Trump Over Account Suspension

Pakistan and China Sign $250 Million MoUs to Boost Medical and Surgical Trade

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySalman Ahmad
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Salman Ahmad is known for his significant contributions to esteemed publications like the Times of India and the Express Tribune. Salman has carved a niche as a freelance journalist, combining thorough research with engaging reporting.
Previous Article Senior Athletics Championship 105 Year-Old Makes History Winning 2 Gold Metals at Thailand’s Senior Athletics Championship
Next Article Police Investigate Gruesome Murder after Family Found Dead Police Investigate Gruesome Murder after Family Found Dead

Soi Dog

Trending News

Explosion in Taiwan Department Store
Explosion in Taiwan Department Store Kills 4 Injures 26
News Asia
Scarlett Johansson Warns About the Dangers of AI After Deepfake Video Goes Viral
Scarlett Johansson Warns About the Dangers of AI After Deepfake Video Goes Viral
World News
Fake News Thailand
Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Center to Use AI to Combat Misinformation
News
Trump Plans Tariffs on Countries with Unfair Trade Policies
Trump Plans Tariffs on Countries with Unfair Trade Policies
World News

u7buy

Download Our App