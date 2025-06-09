Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai’s White Temple Creator Chalermchai “Throws in The Towel” and Retires

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
The artist behind Chiang Rai's White Temple, Chalermchai Kositpipat
He thanked the Ministry of Culture and all the organizations that have given him recognition over the years.

CHIANG RAI – The artist behind Chiang Rai’s White Temple (Wat Rong Khun), Chalermchai Kositpipat, announced that he has officially retired and resigned from all honorary positions, including his National Artist title.

Chalermchai shared that he sent his resignation on May 3, ending 14 years in the role without ever accepting payment. He returned all his titles, including professor and doctorate, saying he wants to live freely and doesn’t want to be tied down by any honours. He asked that from now on, people call him “Mister” or, at most, “Teacher,” which he feels is enough.

On June 9, Chalermchai’s students released the video in which he explained his decision to step down not only from being a National Artist but also from all other titles. Chalermchai said this has always been his wish since he was young. Now that he is 70, he wants to travel and enjoy life without being limited by official positions or expectations.

He said he wanted to let everyone know so they wouldn’t be surprised. He stopped making art after turning 70 and wants to enjoy the rest of his life without official duties. Chalermchai repeated that he does not want any titles—if anyone writes about him, just use his name, or call him Mr. Chalermchai or Teacher Chalermchai.

He thanked the Ministry of Culture and all the organizations that have given him recognition over the years. He returned the titles and their honours so he could live simply and happily. Chalermchai said he feels joy in being an ordinary person again.

News reports add that this isn’t the first time Chalermchai has talked about stepping back from making art. This time, he sent a handwritten resignation letter to the Department of Cultural Promotion, confirming he is now an independent artist.

He was named National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting) in 2011. For 14 years, he refused any salary and asked the department to use those funds to support artists in need.

He explained his resignation by saying he wants to rest and travel as he grows older. Having quit making art, he believes he shouldn’t hold on to an honorary position. He also asked to have his name removed from the list of National Artists.

ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
