Civil Aviation Board Orders Better Compensation for Flight Delays and Cancellations

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board will raise compensation for passengers facing flight delays or cancellations without notice, starting May 20, 2025. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Monday that support will improve for travellers who are already at the airport and weren’t told about delays or cancellations ahead of time.

For international flights delayed more than two hours, airlines must offer free food and drinks that match the waiting time. They also need to provide free communication options, such as phone calls or email access.

If the delay goes beyond five hours, passengers get the above help and at least 1,500 baht in cash, a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or similar options within two weeks. Travellers can also choose a refund if they decide not to travel.

Airlines need to arrange accommodation and transportation for passengers who require it.

For delays over 10 hours, airlines must provide all of the above plus cash compensation from 2,000 to 4,500 baht. The amount depends on the flight distance. Alternatives include a credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or similar, to be given within 14 days.

If travellers cancel due to long delays, they can ask for a refund, credit shell, travel vouchers, flyer miles, other flights, or a different way to reach the same or a nearby destination.

For cancelled flights, airlines must offer the same support as for delays over 10 hours, unless the flight is cancelled at least a week in advance.

Domestic Flight Delays

If airlines give less than seven days’ notice, they will not have to provide this support if they can arrange another flight to the same place within three hours before or after the original time. Support is also not required if the cancellation happens because of unexpected events outside the airline’s control.

For domestic flights, cash support for delays over five hours will double from 600 to 1,200 baht. For cancelled flights, the amount rises from 1,200 to 1,500 baht. Airlines can also offer credit shells, travel vouchers, flyer miles, or similar options. This compensation does not apply if changes are due to unexpected events that the airline can’t control.

The new rules also cover passengers stuck on the plane during a tarmac delay. In these cases, airlines must keep the cabin ventilated and air-conditioned. Passengers should have access to toilets and get medical help right away if needed.

If a tarmac delay lasts more than three hours without a clear take-off time, airlines must let passengers leave the plane unless it would affect safety or air traffic. These updates aim to make travel disruptions less stressful for everyone involved.

