Police Capture Man Who Killed His Wife in Front of 9 Year-Old Daughter

Police have captured a man wanted for murder, who shot and killed his wife in front of their 9-year-old young daughter. He was arrested at a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Montri Khetkhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Friday that police arrested Somchai Mitsarn at a hospital in Chawang district on May 19.

The Trang provincial court issued an arrest warrant for Somchai, 54, on July 21, 2021. He was wanted for murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in public.

According to Thai news media, Orn-Uma Suratsak, 42, was gunned down in front of their 9-year-old daughter on July 19 last year.

In Trang, her body was discovered in a pickup truck abandoned along a roadside in Tambon Kalasae of Sikao district.

The day before her death, his wife and daughter had arrived to see him. CSD chief said that they allegedly got into a fight over jealousy.

After the argument, his wife decided to go back home with their daughter. However, Mr. Somchai demanded that she stay. When she refused, he shot her in the head in front of their 9-year-old daughter, police reported.

Pol Maj Gen Montri said the man then took his daughter to stay with a relative before fleeing.

According to media reports, the shooting occurred near the man’s house on an oil palm plantation. The man’s wife resides in another area of Trang.

Mr. Somchai had previously been arrested and sentenced to two years in jail for drug charges. According to reports, the woman visited her ex-husband during his imprisonment.

Investigators recently discovered that the suspect was receiving treatment for an illness in Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, under a different person’s name.

Mr. Somchai allegedly confessed to all the charges.

According to Maj Gen Motri, the suspect had a criminal history and was wanted on several arrest warrants issued by the Trang provincial court.

Mr. Somchai was handed over to the Sikao police station for Arraignment.