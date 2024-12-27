Thailand’s Cyber Police Take Down Phone Scam Network

Cyber Police in Thailand have discovered a sophisticated new phone scam network operating through Singapore, representing a substantial departure from conventional Cambodia-based operations.

The discovery occurred after the arrest of a 19-year-old Chinese national and his fiancée in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

According to Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (Cyber Police), scammers are routing their calls through Singapore rather than neighboring countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, or Laos. This tactical modification significantly complicates tracing the origins of signals for law enforcement.

“The methods of these criminals are perpetually changing,” stated Police Commissioner Thatchai Pitaneelaboot. “They have discontinued the use of physical SIM cards and are now utilizing virtual SIMs that are based overseas in order to circumvent local prosecution.”

Police Raid Bangkok Condo

The breakthrough occurred during a raid on a fifth-floor apartment in Ramkhamhaeng, during which the police confiscated sophisticated telecommunications equipment, including eight SIM-less box devices, numerous routers, and surveillance equipment.

The primary suspect, Mr. Minghong, is purportedly the one who entered Thailand on a student visa and allegedly established a network of at least 14 rented properties throughout Bangkok.

The investigation commenced following a victim in Ayutthaya province reporting a loss of 10,600 baht to fraudsters. The police employed CCTV cameras to remotely monitor an office, which they discovered after spending a month investigating the operation.

“Digital evidence is easily accessible; however, service providers must provide data access more promptly.” Banks must also assist in preventing the establishment of mule accounts, defined by their rapid fund movements and irregular employment history.

The arrests occur amid mounting pressure on Thai authorities to eradicate call center schemes by 2025, a deadline established by Prime Minister Shinawatra. Despite the perpetrators’ increasingly sophisticated methods, the police are still confident in achieving this objective.

The suspects are facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession and operation of telecommunications apparatus and utilization of unauthorized frequency bands. Hua Mak Police Station has received both suspects for additional legal proceedings.

Thailand to Amend Laws

Commissioner Thatchai underscored the necessity of increasing the pace of collaboration between telecommunications providers and institutions to combat these evolving scams effectively.

In the interim, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiewpan, the commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), has responded to public demands for Thailand to amend its laws to be consistent with Singapore’s model of holding banks and mobile network operators accountable for online fraud.

He clarified that Thailand is implementing comparable measures. Although Thailand’s framework is similar to Singapore’s, Thailand desires a more explicit definition of the penalties and responsibilities.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong clarified that Thailand has several laws capable of combating online fraud, similar to those in Singapore, except for the provision that banks and telecom operators are jointly accountable.

The Emergency Ordinance on Measures to Prevent and Combat Technological Crimes in Thailand delineates the obligations of banks and telecommunications providers; however, it does not stipulate penalties.

Emergency Decree Measures

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is amending the Emergency Decree to include more stringent provisions, while the Central Bank of Thailand and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) are authorized to issue additional regulations.

He also clarified that Thailand employs 19 criteria to detect suspicious activity in financial accounts and phone usage. These accounts consist of high-frequency transfers in a brief period and accounts with frequent small transactions within a short time, followed by a large withdrawal.

During a committee meeting last week, the financial institutions suggested including an additional criterion, while the police proposed another criterion associated with suspicious behavior involving cryptocurrencies. Financial institutions are currently considering these proposals.

Financial institutions and banks will suspend seven-day transactions under Section 6 of the Emergency Decree on Measures to Prevent and Combat Technological Crimes to conduct additional investigations. This is comparable to the measures implemented in Singapore,” stated Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiewpan.

He cited instances where courts ordered financial institutions to compensate victims of online and call center fraud. Courts evaluate whether banks implemented the necessary 19 measures.

Noncompliance may result in liability for damages. Although the current laws impose civil liabilities, the Bank of Thailand or NBTC would need to establish new regulations to implement criminal penalties similar to Singapore’s system.

The modifications aim to eliminate the vulnerabilities that criminals exploit through financial and telecommunications systems. Both institutions and telecommunications providers endorse these measures.

Starting January 1, 2025, a new measure will mandate that SMS messages containing registration links include a sender identifier. Telecommunications providers will block messages if the sender’s identity cannot be verified.



The revisions follow the recently enacted laws in Singapore and are designed to mitigate any vulnerabilities that fraudsters, such as unauthorized money transfers and fraudulent messaging, may exploit.



