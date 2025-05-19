Police Investigate After Man’s Decomposed Body Found in Plastic Barrel

NAKHON SAWAN – Police in Tha Krok, Phai Sali District, Nakhon Sawan, responded to a report from locals about a large plastic barrel floating in the Bueng Boraphet Reservoir, about 100 metres from the shore. The barrel, a blue 200-litre container with a black lid, had a strong smell coming from it.

Inside, police found the body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 50 years old. He was wearing a green t-shirt and black track pants. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with some skin peeling off. There was a large tattoo on his back.

Injuries included a sunken wound on his head, about 10 centimetres wide, and a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. No identification documents were found.

Mr Kaew, a 45-year-old local, reported the find. He and his nephew were fishing when they noticed the floating barrel. When they got closer, the smell was overwhelming. Mr Kaew opened the lid slightly and saw a human foot, so he quickly alerted authorities.

Police checked with residents and community leaders, but no one recognized the man. There have been no missing person reports in the area. Since the reservoir borders Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, and Lopburi provinces, police believe the body could have been dumped there from another area.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 6 and local officers are working together to find out what happened. The body has been sent for a full post-mortem to confirm the cause of death and try to identify the man.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, police found the body of a 33-year-old male DJ in a remote forest in Muang district, Kanchanaburi, four days after he was reported missing. He had his hands tied behind his back and gunshot wounds to his head. Investigators think a love triangle may have led to his death.

Waraphong Khunsrijaturong, also known as DJ Taytay, was discovered in a forested area of Lat Ya subdistrict. Police and rescue teams had to drive twenty minutes in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, then walk five more minutes to reach the site.

His body was found lying on its side and showed signs of decay. He had two bullet wounds on one side of his head, and his hands were bound behind his back.

A resident told police he saw the body three days before but was too scared to approach. After Waraphong’s family shared news of his disappearance, the villagers went back to the scene and recognized the clothes as those the DJ wore before he went missing.

Waraphong’s girlfriend said she had warned him to avoid a woman named Nam, but he claimed the relationship had ended.

The victim’s father, Wichian, described the killing as brutal and urged police to find those responsible.

CCTV footage captured Waraphong appearing cheerful while working at a woman’s birthday party at a pub just before he vanished.

Police believe two men, Thanadet and Wikool, used a white pickup to abduct Waraphong in Muang district at 3:54 am last Wednesday. Both suspects have been arrested and deny any role in the crime.

A third man, who drove a black car, is still being sought. Police say he waited in the area for two weeks before the incident, visiting the home of Thanadet and Wikool in Wang Dong subdistrict.

The black car was later found in Photharam district, Ratchaburi. It had been cleaned thoroughly, but data from its dash camera showed it had travelled deep into the Kanchanaburi forest, close to where Waraphong’s body was found—around 20 kilometres from where he was taken.

