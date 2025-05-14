Chiang Rai Massage Shop Busted for Underage Prostituion

On Tuesday, authorities raided a massage shop on Jed Yod Road in Rob Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai, that was using underage foreign workers and offering sexual services behind the scenes. The raid comes after Chiang Rai Police received a tip-off through the Social Assistance Centre’s 1300 hotline.

Late at night, under the direction of the Chiang Rai governor and backed by several local officials and police, a coordinated operation took place. Teams from the provincial office, social development, security forces, local police, and immigration authorities joined forces.

They then targeted the massage shop in the city centre after careful planning.

Investigators sent an undercover officer to pose as a customer. Once they gathered enough evidence, enforcement teams moved in. The shop operated out of a three-storey commercial building. The ground floor was set up as a lounge where customers could drink and chat with staff.

The second and third floors had seven small rooms for massage services.

Officers found 17 female workers. Fifteen had no legal status, one was Thai, and one was from Myanmar. Two were thought to be under 18. A woman named Nisa, aged 40 and without citizenship, managed the shop. Another woman, Fahsai, also without legal status, acted as supervisor.

Investigations showed that female workers were offering sexual services to customers. Prices ranged from 1,000 to 3,000 baht per hour, depending on the age and appearance of the staff.

Police charged the manager and supervisor with several offences. These included arranging or persuading people to engage in prostitution, managing a sex work business, and employing minors without reporting to labour officials.

Staff found to be involved in prostitution were charged with engaging in sex work.

Officials will work with a multidisciplinary team to help identify victims of human trafficking. The authorities stressed their commitment to fighting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable people in the community.

