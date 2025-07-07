Police Arrest 46-Year-Old Man for Raping His Stepdaughter

CHIANG RAI – Highway police arrested a stepfather accused of using a gun to threaten and assault his stepdaughter, a teacher in Chiang Rai, before fleeing in a van. Officers found him parked and asleep beside a bridge in Chaiya district, in Surat Thani.

Pol. Col. Intharat Panya and his team apprehended 46-year-old Niwet under a warrant from Chiang Kham Provincial Court, the charges included rape with threats and violence, using a firearm, and theft. Officers took him into custody near a bridge in Phumriang subdistrict, Chaiya district, Surat Thani.

Pol. Col. Intharat told reporters, a woman identified only as Ms. A, a teacher at a Chiang Rai school, filed a criminal complaint against Mr Niwet, her mother’s new husband. The incident allegedly took place at her home in the Chun district, Phayao, while she slept in her room.

The accused allegedly entered, threatened her with a gun, and then sexually assaulted her. He warned her not to tell anyone, threatening to kill her if she did. After the assault, Ms. A reported the case to the Chun police.

Investigators learned Niwet had driven a white van south, sleeping wherever he could. Officers later received a tip about a suspect matching his description parked near a bridge in Phumriang, Chaiya district, and made the arrest.

During questioning, Mr Niwet denied all charges. Police, unconvinced by his claims, transferred him to the Chun police station in Phayao for legal proceedings.

Police Arrest Murder Suspect

In another major arrest, police finally caught a suspect who had been on the run for nearly 19 years. In December 2006, Thonawat, a fourth-year police cadet, was dining with friends in Udomsuk, Bangkok.

A group at a nearby table, including Natthawut, became drunk and started throwing glasses on the floor. When Thonawat got up to warn them, Natthawut grew angry, pulled out an eight-inch folding knife, and stabbed Thonawat in the right rib. Thonawat was rushed to the police hospital but died from his injuries.

Most suspects were arrested soon after, except for Natthawut, who managed to evade capture for nearly two decades. The statute of limitations was set to expire in about a year.

Police from the Crime Suppression Division and Thoeng Police caught up with Natthawut or “Aun Mujnanan,” 43, from Chumphon, on July 5 at a house in Thoeng district, Chiang Rai. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court for murder.

According to reports, the crime occurred late at night on December 5, 2006. Natthawut, along with four others, was eating and drinking at a restaurant near the entrance to Nirun Residence Condominium, Dokmai, Prawet district, Bangkok. After getting drunk, he threw glasses and bottles on the floor, startling other diners.

Thonawat Chucheewa, then 25, was sitting at a nearby table with friends. He approached the group to speak with them, which made Natthawut angry. The dispute escalated until Natthawut pulled a knife and stabbed Thonawat in the ribs, causing fatal injuries.

Police gathered evidence and issued warrants for all suspects, capturing everyone except Natthawut, who remained at large for almost 19 years.

Natthawut confessed during questioning. Officers handed him over to the Udomsuk police for prosecution.

