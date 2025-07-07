Pai Enduro V.5 Draws Thousands of Racing Fans to Mae Hong Son

MAE HONG SON – Enduro motorcycle fans from across Thailand gathered in Pai for the 5th Pai Enduro event, bringing a wave of excitement and a surge in local spending. The event drew over 500 riders and their supporters, nearly filling all 3,200 hotel rooms in Pai for the duration of the competition.

The Pai Enduro V.5 was held from July 4-6 at the Thung Yao track in Pai, Mae Hong Son. The race is known for its beautiful scenery and challenging course, earning a reputation as one of the toughest in Thailand. Riders faced tricky conditions, with rain adding extra difficulty and excitement.

The opening ceremony on July 6 featured the Governor of Mae Hong Son, Ekawit Meepian, who welcomed participants and visitors. Local officials and representatives from tourism and rescue groups also attended. Over 3,000 fans and supporters turned out, filling the venue with cheers and energy.

Governor Ekawit Meepian noted the event’s impact on tourism and the local economy. The race not only showcased Pai’s natural beauty but also encouraged travel to the area, supporting local businesses. High hotel occupancy rates, many booked over a month in advance, showed strong visitor interest.

Phanawat Khadnak from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Mae Hong Son office highlighted the race’s role in boosting tourism during the “Green Season.” With more than 85% of rooms booked for at least three nights, the event kept hotels busy. Many visitors arrived early to explore the area before the main race.

Spending extended beyond accommodation. Visitors spent money on food, souvenirs, repairs, fuel, entertainment, and local tours. Organisers estimate that the event brought in at least ten million baht, providing a strong boost to Pai’s economy.

The Pai Enduro V.5 proved to be a major attraction, combining sport, tourism, and community spirit, with lasting benefits for the region.

