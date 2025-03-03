Chiang Rai Police Intercept Drub Shipment of 8 Million Meth Pills

Police in Chiang Rai, in collaboration with Region 5 investigative teams, seized a massive haul of 8 million methamphetamine pills in Phaya Mengrai district. The suspects, familiar with the area, managed to flee after abandoning their vehicle.

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senagul, Chiang Rai Provincial Police Chief, Officers faced difficulties during the operation, which allowed the suspects to escape.

On Sunday, police took action following a tip-off that an impending drug shipment moving from the Thai-Lao border near Ban Saeo in Chiang Saen district, destined for inner regions of Thailand.

After receiving the intel, officers planned an ambush along the suspected route. Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police spotted a suspicious vehicle on the Ban Saeo-Chiang Saen road. Due to unfavourable conditions, they tailed the vehicle rather than attempting an immediate stop.

As the vehicle reached the area near Ban Mae Tam (on Ban Huai So-Mae Tam road), officers used equipment to block the road and conduct a search. The suspects, however, sped through the barrier, prompting a police chase.

Using their knowledge of the local terrain, the suspects diverted to smaller village roads in Tambon Tat Kwan’s Ban Santichai area and headed towards Ban Bo Saeng in Tambon Mae Tam. Once out of sight, they abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Police officers searched the vehicle, a grey Isuzu pickup truck registered in Chiang Rai, and discovered 32 sacks of methamphetamine pills, each weighing 28 kilograms. In total, the haul amounted to approximately 8 million pills.

The seized drugs were handed over to Pol. Lt. Col. Niyom Manosombat, Investigation Officer of Phaya Mengrai Police Station, for legal processing. Authorities continue to search for the suspects involved in the case.

