Mason Cox Delisted By Collingwood After Iconic AFL Odyssey

MELBOURNE – Collingwood has parted ways with Mason Cox, closing the book on the American ruckman’s 11-season run in black and white. The 34-year-old Texan, a 211 cm landmark of the modern game, confirmed his delisting in a heartfelt Instagram video on Saturday. He thanked the club and its supporters and hinted that there is more to come in his career.

“It’s crazy to think that you’d never heard of a sport… to then be a premiership player,” Cox said, his voice unsteady but firm. “Collingwood supporters are the best supporters in the world. They’ve shown me so much love and compassion over the years. And it’s unfortunately come to a close here at the Collingwood Football Club, but I’m pretty excited about what’s next also. So love you guys and go Pies.”

Mason Cox’s story remains one of the AFL’s most unlikely. Signed as an international rookie in 2014 after standout testing at combines in Los Angeles and Melbourne, he arrived in Australia at 23 without a single junior game behind him.

At 6 ft 11 in, he was the tallest player ever recorded at an AFL draft combine. He paired that height with strong vertical leap numbers and a sharp 20-metre sprint for his size. Collingwood recruited him on potential, converting a college basketball career at Oklahoma State into a bet on raw talent and work ethic.

From Newcomer to Anzac Day Spark

Mason Cox’s debut felt like a script come to life. On Anzac Day 2016 at the MCG, in front of 85,082 fans, his first touch came inside 80 seconds. He marked and kicked the first goal of the match. Collingwood won by 69 points. The stands thundered with “U-S-A!” as the newest Magpie, who had studied the sport on YouTube only two years earlier, announced himself to the league.

The rise was not smooth. Over his first two seasons, he played 20 senior matches, then spent stretches in the VFL refining his game. He competed for ruck time with Jarrod Witts and Brodie Grundy, testing his body and timing against seasoned big men.

By 2018, he had found his feet, locking in his spot as Collingwood surged back into contention. That year, he kicked a career-best five goals on Queen’s Birthday against Melbourne, won the Neale Daniher Trophy with 16 disposals and eight marks, and looked almost untouchable overhead.

His signature performance arrived in the 2018 preliminary final against Richmond. Under bright lights and huge pressure, Mason Cox dominated in the air and shifted the game with repeat contests. Collingwood upset the reigning premiers and reached the grand final. West Coast edged them the following week, but Cox’s display in the prelim entered club folklore.

Setbacks, Goggles, and a Flag

Injuries challenged him. A torn retina in 2019 and a detached retina from the previous year’s grand final led to six eye surgeries. Protective goggles became part of his look, and, to many, a symbol of his persistence.

He became an Australian citizen in 2022 during a ceremony at the MCG. A year later, he was a premiership player, part of Collingwood’s four-point triumph over Brisbane on grand final day in 2023. Across 139 games, he kicked 127 goals, a tally that spoke to his value in both ruck and forward roles. He joined Don Pyke as one of the few US-born premiership winners in AFL history.

“Mason Cox moved to the other side of the world to pursue a sport he had never played before,” Collingwood list boss Justin Leppitsch said. “He worked incredibly hard to learn the unique skills of Australian Rules. We thank him for his contribution to the club.”

Mason Cox featured 10 times at the senior level in 2025, including both finals, a qualifying win over Adelaide and a tight preliminary loss to Brisbane. Even so, selection pressure at the tall end of the list narrowed his path.

Darcy Cameron holds the No. 1 ruck spot. Dan McStay, Brody Mihocek, and recruit Tim Membrey stack the forward line. With a push towards younger talent, the club weighed Cox’s experience against the need for flexibility and list spots. At 34, he could not guarantee regular senior football.

This move formed part of a broader reset. Tom Mitchell, a Brownlow medallist, was cut after an injury-hit period. Earlier in the off-season, Oleg Markov and Finlay Macrae also departed. AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey reported in September that Cox was in “contract limbo,” and that Collingwood had permitted him to assess his options after the preliminary final. Whispers of a one-year deal faded as the club prioritized agility and depth from below, rather than a veteran rotation piece.

Not everyone agrees with the decision. Commentator Sam McClure called him “the third most important ruckman in the competition” earlier this year, pointing to scarcity at the position. With several clubs short on ruck stocks in 2025, including Essendon and Carlton during injury runs, some believe Collingwood could regret the move if their tall structure suffers.

Mason Cox Supporters Respond

The reaction online landed fast and loud. Farewell messages rolled in across platforms, celebrating Cox’s unique path and big-game moments. “Bye bye, American Pie,” wrote AFL.com.au, giving a nod to the soundtrack of his story.

On X, Collingwood fans shared clips and thanks. “Mason Cox: From zero knowledge to premiership hero. Thank you for the memories, the goggles, the goals,” posted one supporter, drawing thousands of likes. Another wrote, “It’s been an unbelievable journey. The Pies owe you everything, hope you land somewhere that cherishes you.”

There was banter, too. Hawthorn fans chipped in with jabs about former Magpie rucks. On Reddit’s r/AFL, threads debated his next step, tallying dozens of comments on possible fits. Some mourned the end of an era at the MCG. “Chants of U-S-A at the G will never sound the same,” one post read.

Mason Cox’s Instagram video topped 100,000 views within hours. Messages poured in from across the league. “Legend doesn’t cover it,” a Melbourne fan wrote. “Go get another flag somewhere, USA! USA!” The respect cut across club lines, a nod to an outsider who won people over with grit and good humour.

As an unrestricted free agent, Cox can join any club without a trade, a rare bit of freedom in a tight market. Some wonder if he will retire. His own words suggest he is open to another challenge. With finals experience and strong contested craft, he shapes as a low-risk target for sides short on height or leadership.

North Melbourne makes sense on paper. The Kangaroos need a steady hand to guide Tristan Xerri and their emerging talls. A club source told SEN that Cox’s nous at stoppages would help balance their midfield group after a tough year.

Essendon sits in the frame as well. With Nik Cox sidelined by ongoing concussion issues, the Bombers have needed support around Sam Draper. Fans floated the idea of Mason Cox as a cover and a forward threat. GWS could use another tall option in attack, though list spots and fit would decide that path.

Gold Coast also looms as a left-field choice, with a focus on growth and a list that could use a mentor for young bigs. Melbourne may assess delisted free agents for ruck insurance as Max Gawn approaches the twilight of his career. On SEN, Kane Cornes suggested clubs like North or Essendon would move quickly, pointing to Cox’s strong form in this year’s finals.

Whether he signs on elsewhere or hangs up the goggles, the mark he leaves is clear. From Texas to the MCG, he turned curiosity into mastery, then added a premiership medal to prove it. Collingwood closes a much-loved chapter today. The league keeps the story of a player who crossed a sport, a culture, and an ocean, then made it all feel possible.

