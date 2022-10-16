What Makes Thailand Famous – 10 Things You Should Know About Thailand

(CTN News) – More than 35 million tourists travel through Thailand each year, making it one of the world’s top holiday destinations.

As a fascinating and unique country, Thailand is known for various things. There is simply too much to see and do in this tropical paradise, from stunning hotels to white-sand beaches and historic temples.

The following are ten reasons why Thailand is such a popular tourist destination.

1. Cheap Travel Costs

Thailand is an affordable place to live and travel. Thailand offers a wide variety of items at extremely low prices.

At certain wayside restaurants, you can get dinner for one dollar, a cheap stay at a guesthouse for ten dollars, and a domestic flight for twenty dollars…

It still represents a great deal compared to Western nations, despite the higher prices for higher quality.

2. Friendly Locals Why

Thai wai (hands together mini bow) is undoubtedly familiar to anyone who has heard of Thailand.

Their culture values this greatly. Thais are often among the most polite and well-mannered individuals you will ever encounter, which is why many people love visiting Thailand.

Westerners are envious of the Thai people’s easygoing attitude, which they call Mai pen rai.

Thais deal with stress and emotions lightly, unlike Westerners, who tend to worry and lead stressful lives.

People in Thailand rarely lose their cool during sporting events; instead, they simply grin and bear it.

Ask for help when you’re travelling in Thailand. Many nice Thai people are happy to recommend restaurants or give directions.

3. Stunning Beaches and Famous Diving Spots

Thailand’s islands and beaches are spectacular.

With more than 2,400 km (1,500 miles) of coastline and about 1,000 islands, you can find an island or beach you love.

Both Thailand’s west and east coasts have tons of islands.

Both Koh Lipe and Koh Lanta have gorgeous coral reefs to snorkel over,

On Thailand’s west coast, Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Phi Phi are well known for their well-developed facilities.

Thailand’s east coast has breathtakingly secluded beaches like Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan, and Ko Tao.

4. Thai Cuisine and Street Food

There’s a lot of love for Thai food around the world.

Thai food is loved worldwide because of its flavours, temperatures, textures, and cooking methods.

Among other specialties, you must try tom yum goong, pad Thai, and som tam.

Thai street food is also great. You can buy prepared foods like meals, snacks, fruits, and beverages at many inexpensive kiosks around Bangkok.

5. Ladyboys

“Ladyboy” and “kathoey” are surprisingly common Thai terms. Thailand is a free nation where ladyboys live among Thais. They work as hairdressers, filmmakers, sex workers, waitresses, models, and other jobs that women.

Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai are some of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations where you can see ladyboy cabarets.

6. Parties and Nightlife

Thailand’s most popular party spot in Southeast Asia. Nightlife in Thailand is diverse, with hip beach bars, boutique breweries, and upscale rooftop bars.

Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party, Bangkok’s Khao Sarn Road, and Pattaya’s clubs are some of the top party spots.

7. Muay Thai (Thai boxing)

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is Thailand’s national sport and one of the most well-known fighting sports in the world.

Thai boxing gyms and arenas abound in Thailand. People come from all over to learn this martial art.

Thailand has a lot of renowned arenas and performances, like Bangkok’s Muay Thai Live, Pattaya’s Max Muay Thai, and Phuket’s Patong Boxing Stadium.

8. Crazy Traffic

Thailand has the worst traffic in the world. Especially in Bangkok, you’ll notice how awful the traffic is when you arrive.

Tuk Tuks and motorbikes often squeeze through narrow spaces when a road is supposed to have two lanes. There’s a lot of traffic in the city at rush hour.

9. Thai Massage

The greatest massages in the world are in Thailand! It stretches your muscles deep.

Several Thai massage styles include yoga, oil, foot, and pinda (herbal, relaxing movement).

You can get them for a reasonable price.

Thai massages cost 200 THB (about 6 USD).

Thailand vacations aren’t complete without this pleasure.

10. The Rich History and Culture

There’s a lot of history in Thailand. The oldest Thai artifacts dated back to the Paleolithic era 20,000 years ago.

Many of its oldest temples have Khmer architecture, influenced by Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Several old ruins can be found in Bangkok, Sukhothai, and Chiang Mai.

Thailand’s many cultural forms, like Thai puppet shows and traditional dances, also incorporate it.

