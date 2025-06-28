Crime

Chinese Suspect Wanted Over Escorts Death Surrenders to Bangkok Police

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chinese Man Surrenders to Police Over Escorts Death in Bangkok
Mr. Douying, 37, turned himself in at Chok Chai Police Station on June 27 accompanied by his Thai lawyer

BANGKOK – A Chinese man wanted by Thai police in connection with the death of a young Thai escort in a Bangkok hotel has surrendered after months on the run in Laos. Mr. Douying, 37, handed himself in at Chok Chai Police Station on 27 June, accompanied by his lawyer.

Police had issued a warrant for his arrest in April. He faces charges that include supplying methamphetamine, MDMA, and ketamine, as well as negligent homicide.

The case traces back to 10 February, when staff at a hotel in Ladprao found a 22-year-old woman, Airada, unresponsive in a room. She was not wearing clothes, and there were no clear injuries. Police found ketamine and “happy water”—a mix of drugs and alcohol—at the scene.

Records showed Airada had checked in with Douying late the night before. After she was found dead, Douying told the hotel staff and then left quickly. Investigators found chat messages suggesting Airada had been booked for a modelling job, which paid 6,000 baht for a few hours.

The messages showed she was hesitant about drug use but was told to go along.

On 17 February, officers arrested 18-year-old Panita, known as “Alin,” who had arranged the job for Airada. Panita was charged with procuring prostitution. By then, Douying had already escaped to Laos. After surveillance and negotiations, he decided to surrender.

Colonel Pornthawee, head of Chok Chai Police Station, said Douying denied pressuring Airada. He admitted to using drugs with her but claimed it was her choice. Police have held Douying for further investigation and legal action.

ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
