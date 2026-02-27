Chiang Rai Police Arrest Suspect in COD Online Order Scam

CHIANG RAI – Delivery companies have taken repeated hits from a man accused of ordering expensive items online with cash-on-delivery (COD) service, then using fake payment proof to walk away with the goods. Multiple carriers, including Thailand Post, Flash Express, KEX Express (Kerry), J&T Express, Best Express, and others, were affected.

Police Maj. Gen. Ophan Iampraphat (Commander, Tourist Police Division 2) and senior officers assigned investigators to track down the suspect believed to be hiding in Chiang Rai province. The team worked with Chiang Rai Immigration investigators and Chiang Rai Provincial Police investigators after receiving information that the wanted person had resurfaced in the area.

Officers checked a target location at a coffee shop in Dong Chai Subdistrict, Wiang Chiang Rung District, Chiang Rai. Authorities said the suspect had arranged for a courier to deliver items he ordered to that spot.

Police identified and arrested Mr. Kritthaphat (last name withheld), a 30-year-old from Wiang Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District. He matched an arrest warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, Warrant No. 1117/2565, dated Oct 12, 2022.

The warrant cites charges including:

Fraud committed jointly through dishonest or deceptive acts

Jointly entering false information into a computer system in a way that could cause harm to the public (Computer Crime Act-related offense)

Officers presented the warrant, informed him of the charges and his rights, then took him to the Chiang Rai Tourist Police Station for arrest documentation. After that, they transferred him to the investigators at Mueang Chiang Rai Police Station for legal proceedings.

After additional checks, police also found a second warrant from the Bang Bon District Court for fraud. Authorities said they will proceed with that case through the justice process as well.

How the Scam Allegedly Worked

According to the arrest team, the suspect allegedly used a consistent pattern:

He ordered high-priced products online, including items such as gold.

He chose COD and placed orders worth thousands to tens of thousands of baht.

He used fake names and changed his phone number and delivery address each time.

He moved across districts and switched pick-up locations often to avoid detection.

When the courier arrived, he reportedly showed a fake payment slip as “proof,” then took the package.

Authorities are urging online sellers and delivery companies to stay alert, especially for COD orders involving expensive goods. They recommend verifying payment details clearly before handing over products to any recipient.

