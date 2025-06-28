Trump Facilitates Historic Peace Agreement Between Rwanda and Congo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced a major diplomatic victory as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda agreed to a peace deal, brokered by the United States, on Friday, 27 June 2025.

This agreement could bring an end to more than 30 years of conflict in eastern Congo, which has cost around six million lives. The signing took place at the State Department, followed by a ceremony at the White House’s Oval Office, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the proceedings.

Foreign ministers from both African countries officially signed the agreement. Trump called the deal a “tremendous breakthrough,” as it promises an end to fighting, a full withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Congo within 90 days, and new opportunities for Western investment in Congo’s mineral-rich regions.

The ceremony saw Congo’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe sign the accord in the State Department’s Treaty Room, beneath a portrait of Colin Powell.

This setting highlighted the United States’ renewed involvement in African affairs. Secretary Rubio, Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos, and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker were present, joined by representatives from Qatar and the African Union.

The agreement builds on an earlier Declaration of Principles from April 2025 and is viewed as a major step towards peace in the Great Lakes region.

Key Points of the Peace Agreement

The deal, referred to by Boulos as the “Washington Accord,” addresses issues that have fuelled violence since the Rwandan genocide in 1994, which spilt over into Congo.

End to Hostilities: Both countries will stop supporting armed groups, including the M23 rebels, who have taken control of cities like Goma and forced hundreds of thousands to flee. The agreement calls for the disbanding of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a group linked to the genocide.

Withdrawal of Rwandan Troops: Rwanda has agreed to remove about 4,000 soldiers from eastern Congo within 90 days, which could help restore Congo’s control over its territory and address accusations of Rwandan backing for M23.

Economic Cooperation: Congo and Rwanda plan to set up a framework within 90 days to work together on mining and infrastructure. The focus will be on minerals such as tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The agreement opens the door for large investments from Western companies, especially from the U.S.

Security and Refugee Support: A joint security body will manage refugee returns and monitor the agreement’s terms, aiming to help millions of displaced people in eastern Congo.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described the decades-long war as “one of the worst wars anyone’s ever seen” and highlighted its toll on human life. He also stressed the benefits for the U.S., pointing out that the deal secures American access to Congo’s minerals, which are vital for technology and energy supplies.

Trump’s Direct Role in the Negotiations

Trump’s involvement helped move the talks forward, according to both his administration and African officials. Since April 2025, Secretary Rubio and Qatar, following Trump’s guidance, led the negotiations that resulted in the agreement’s announcement on 18 June. Trump made direct appeals to both President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who are expected to visit Washington soon to sign further agreements.

Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior advisor for Africa, played a key part in organising the negotiations, stating that Trump’s “leadership and vision” kept talks on track. At the signing, Rubio called Trump a “president of peace” and credited him with progress in other difficult international situations, including Ukraine, Pakistan-India relations, and tensions between Iran and Israel.

The agreement has faced some criticism. Dr Denis Mukwege, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his work against sexual violence in the DRC, described the deal as “opaque” and warned it may allow further exploitation of Congo’s resources without providing justice or reparations for victims. Mukwege argued the deal rewards Rwanda’s actions, a view shared by some Congolese officials who want stronger guarantees to make sure M23 follows the terms.

Nobel Peace Prize Consideration

The peace accord has renewed debate about Trump’s potential for the Nobel Peace Prize, a subject he has raised in public. Earlier in the week, Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA) nominated Trump for the award, highlighting his role in the Congo-Rwanda agreement and his efforts to prevent conflict between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan also put Trump forward for his part in securing a ceasefire between the two nuclear powers. Trump, previously nominated for the Abraham Accords, expressed disappointment at not winning the prize, sharing on social media that the Congo-Rwanda agreement was a “Great Day for Africa” and the world.

While Trump’s supporters, including many on X, have called for him to receive the Nobel, others say the true test will be whether the agreement is put into practice. The absence of M23 leaders at the signing and ongoing fighting in eastern Congo have raised doubts about the deal’s staying power. Rubio admitted that more steps are needed, but said he hopes the agreement offers new hope for people in both countries.

As Rwanda and the DRC begin what Trump called a “new chapter of hope,” the world is watching. The agreement’s success depends on Rwanda’s troops leaving, rebel groups laying down arms, and joint economic development plans taking hold. For Trump, this deal stands out as a highlight of his second term in office and strengthens his reputation for solving global disputes.

Whether it brings him a Nobel Prize remains to be seen, but for now, the world recognises this as a rare positive step in one of Africa’s most troubled regions.

Sources: CBS News, Reuters, State.gov

