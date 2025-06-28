India Film Industry Mourns the Death of Actress Shefali Jariwala

MUMBAI – The Indian film and television community is mourning the unexpected loss of beloved actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who died at 42 after suffering a heart attack late on 27 June.

Best known as the “Kaanta Laga Girl” following her breakout role in the 2002 music video, Jariwala collapsed at her Andheri home. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, along with three others, took her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.

Despite their quick response, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was moved to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Early reports list cardiac arrest as the likely cause, though an official statement is still pending.

Shefali Jariwala Rose to Fame Overnight

Born on 15 December 1982 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Shefali Jariwala was studying Computer Applications when she was noticed outside her college for the casting of Kaanta Laga. The 2002 video, a flashy remix of a classic 1972 song, propelled her to instant fame and earned her the nickname “Kaanta Laga Girl.”

At only 20 years old, she faced resistance at home from her academic family, but eventually won their approval after the project’s directors intervened. The video’s huge success brought her national attention almost overnight.

After Kaanta Laga, Jariwala made a cameo in the 2002 Bollywood comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. She appeared in more music videos and moved into television, where her popularity continued to grow.

She joined reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with her husband Parag Tyagi, where her charm and dancing skills shone. In 2019, she took part in Bigg Boss 13, where viewers connected with her candid nature and her emotional reunion with her former partner, the late Sidharth Shukla, who also passed away from a heart attack in 2021.

Her role in the 2018 ALT Balaji web series Baby Come Naa with Shreyas Talpade showed her ability to take on varied acting roles.

A Strong Personal Life

Off-screen, Shefali Jariwala was open about her battle with epilepsy since her teenage years. She often spoke about how a disciplined lifestyle and regular fitness routine helped her manage her condition and mental health. Her honesty made her a source of encouragement to others facing similar challenges.

Shefali Jariwala’s personal life was defined by her close relationship with Parag Tyagi. They married in 2014 after her divorce from musician Harmeet Singh in 2009. Known for their chemistry, the pair often posted about their life together on social media, becoming favourites among fans.

Tyagi was with her during her final moments, rushing her to the hospital in an attempt to save her. Moving images of a heartbroken Tyagi leaving Cooper Hospital late on Friday have been widely shared, highlighting the pain he feels. Just hours before her passing, Tyagi shared an Instagram story from the gym, which now carries extra significance for followers.

Shefali Jariwala’s family, including her mother, who was seen visibly upset at the hospital, has not yet released a public statement. Police visited the family home for further enquiries. Friends and fans alike are awaiting the official post-mortem results to understand what led to such a sudden loss.

Accolades from Friends and FamilyFans

News of Shefali Jariwala’s death has left the entertainment world and her fans in shock. Tributes have poured in on social media. Singer Mika Singh, a close friend, posted a moving message on Instagram, remembering her for her kindness, bright smile, and energy.

Actor Aly Goni, who appeared with her on Bigg Boss 13, wrote on X about the unpredictability of life and wished her peace.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi admitted she was struggling to accept the news, expressing sadness for Tyagi and the family. Others in the industry, including Rajiv Adatia, Monalisa, and Kamya Panjabi, shared their messages of sympathy and disbelief.

Fans have also shared heartfelt messages, many recalling her journey on Bigg Boss 13 or referencing her last Instagram post three days before her death, where she appeared confident and full of life in a silver jumpsuit captioned, “Bling it on baby.”

Comments on her posts reflect the shock and sadness many feel, with some drawing comparisons to the loss of Sidharth Shukla.

Shefali Jariwala’s influence on Indian pop culture is still strong. Her appearance in Kaanta Laga shaped the remix trend in the early 2000s and secured her place in entertainment history.

Her openness about personal health struggles, along with her willingness to share both her challenges and successes, made her relatable to many. As fans and colleagues remember her, her contributions to music, television, and mental health awareness remain significant.

Her sudden death is a reminder of how quickly life can change and the importance of recognising heart health risks, even for those who seem young and healthy. While her loved ones and admirers wait for more details, memories of Shefali Jariwala and her energy, kindness, and determination continue to inspire those who knew her and followed her career.

Shefali Jariwala leaves behind her husband, Parag Tyagi and a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

