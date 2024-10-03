Bus Driver Charged After Fleeing Burning Bus that Killed 20 Children and 3 Teacher

The driver of the passenger bus that caught fire, killing 20 schoolchildren and three teachers in Pathum Thani province, has turned himself in to police in Ang Thong Province.

Mr. Saman (the driver) told police under questioning that the before he fled the scene he tried to put out the fire, but was unable to do so because the fire spread very quickly. He tried to rear emergency door but the flames spread very quickly, so he could not do anything.

In shock he fled to his relatives’ house in Wichian Chai District, Ang Thong Province.

He said he did not intend to escape and that he just wanted to get his bearings. He said he felt horrible and wanted to apologize to the families of the deceased as he did not intend for this incident to happen.

After the questioning police took Mr. Saman to be arraigned at the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

Police investigators pressed four charges against Mr. Saman; 1. Driving recklessly and dangerously, which may cause danger to persons or property; 2. Driving recklessly, causing death to others; 3. Driving recklessly, causing physical or mental harm to others. 4. Driving in a way that caused damage to a person and not stopping to help, not identifying himself, and not informing the police, resulting in the death of a person. Police have already objected to bail.

Meanwhile, police move the bodies of the deceased from the bus fire from the Police General Hospital back to Wat Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province. During the journey back to Uthai Thani Province, the procession stopped at the scene of the incident on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road where a ceremony was preformed with 4 monks from Wat Phosop Phon Charoen.

After the ceremony the procession proceeded to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam in Uthai Thani Province where the families of the deceased preformed religious rights for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Authorities are investigating reports that the bus involved in Tuesday’s tragedy in Pathum Thani had been in service for more than 50 years, and had been modified multiple times, and that the Compressed Natural Gas modifications were improper.

According to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, a committee will be established to inspect the bus and safety apparatus on board, as well as the cause of the fire, with the assistance of experts from the Engineering Institute of Thailand.

In the interim, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) intends to implement more stringent regulations regarding modified vehicles and is prepared to require an inspection of all commercial vehicles that operate on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Before Wednesday’s inspection, there were no indications of a detonation in the front tire. A police forensic team and DLT officials are currently inspecting the CNG installation system, brake, and steering systems to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The transport operation licence that was granted to Panisara Chinnaboot, the operator of Chinnaboot Tour, which is based in Sing Buri, has been suspended by the DLT. Revocation of the licence will occur if the investigation establishes that the company’s negligence was the cause of the calamity.

Source: Thai PBS

