Mae Sai Chiang Rai Floods Again After the Sai River Bursts its Banks

After two days of heavy rain the Sai River at the Thai-Myanmar border has once again overflowed its banks flooding Mae Sai and other communities on the eastern side of Mae Sai town.

The first bridge over the river, connecting Mae Sai Municipality, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province, and Tachilek Myanmar, is now over 5 meters high, almost touching the bridge beam.

Flood protection bags were placed to prevent water from overflowing into the Koh Sai community and other communities on the eastern side of the town bu the water that overflowed flooding several communities up to parts of Mueang Daeng Road.

On the western side of Mae Sai town before the bridge, water was found to have seeped under the embankment at various points, including some buildings along the river banks from Tham Pha Chom to Sai Lom Choy, flowing into the canal and into other communities.

Including Tham Pha Chom, Hua Fai, and Sai Lom Choy causing mass flooding throughout the area.

Live Footage of Mae Sai Flooding October 3, 2024

The situation has caused the operation to restore and remove mud from many communities to be suspended because the water has re-flooded those communities again. Many homes and shops that had just cleaned removed mud had to once again use sandbags and water pumps to prevent further flooding.

Meanwhile, the authorities had to announce to the people living along the Sai River banks and near the Koh Sai community to temporarily move out of the area until the water level went recedes.

The military used a backhoe to bring in large flood bags to fill the gaps in the banks of the Sai River. The operation took about an hour to fill the bank to prevent more water from flooding the eastern side of the city.

Authorities still have to closely monitor the situation because the meteorological department has forecasts more rain today, covering Mae Sai and about 70% of Chiang Rai province.

Heavy rain has once again caused the water levels of the Kok River to rises that may cause flooding of low-lying areas in Mueang Chiang Rai, Wiang Chai, Mae Chan, Doi Luang and Chiang Saen districts.

All districts preditcted to be affected by Kok River overflows have been advised to have manpower and equipment on stand-by to cope with flooding and mudslides.