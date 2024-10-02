News

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Rushes to Hospital to Visits Bus Fire Victims, Driver Charged

The Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra rushed to Rangsit Hospital visit the children and teachers injured in a bus fire in Pathum Thani province, shortly after noon yesterday.

She check on the condition of the students and ordered immediate assistance to help the families of the injured and the deceased, and said that the government will provide financial assistance for all those injured and compensate the families who lost loved ones.

Dr. Anocha Tadum, a resident surgeon at Rangsit Hospital, said  that three injured children had been admitted for burn treatment and are presently in ICU. He said one of the patients, a 7-year-old girl, suffered burns on her face, mouth, eyes, and right hand.

She has been placed on a ventilator and is at risk of losing her vision. Another patient, a 9-year-old girl, suffered significant burns, but her condition is stable in the ICU. The third, a 14-year-old boy, suffered minor burns.

Dr. Thiranan Mitpanon, the hospital’s director, stated that psychological treatment is just as vital as physical treatment for the injured because the occurrence will have a significant influence on them. He added that the hospital will give both medical and psychological care to the three patients.

the bus driver fled the scene to his relatives’ house in Ang Thong Province – Daily News Image

Bus driver facing criminal charges

Meanwhile, forensic investigators have begun collecting forensic evidence, and officials have installed temporary screens around the wreckage. Investigators are mapping the seating pattern on the coach to help identify the bodies of the children, as most of them were charred beyond recognition.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chayanon Meesati, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police told Thai media that the driver of the bus, identified as Mr. Saman, told police he was driving at approximately 70-80 kilometers per hour when the bus hit a pot hole causing the tire to burst.

He said he was unable to control the bus and smashed into the barrier on the side of the road. After the incident, he ran to get a fire extinguisher from the bus behind him in the convoy. However, shocked by what happened and decided to flee the scene to his relatives’ house in Ang Thong Province.

Police investigator have pressed against Mr. Saman which include; driving recklessly causing danger to people or property; driving recklessly causing death to others; driving recklessly causing physical or mental harm to others; fleeing the scene of an accident cause injury and death.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chayanon said that it is still uncertain whether the suspect will be taken to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court for detention today (October 2) because there are still issues that need to be investigated and further questioned. Police have the authority to detain the suspects for 48 hours before filing charges.

