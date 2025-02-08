Thai Immigration Revokes Visa’s of 4 Israeli’s Over Hospital Rampage

Thailand’s Immigration Police are preparing to deport four Israeli tourists following a violent incident in the emergency room of Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on Sunday.

The men face charges of conspiring to threaten, harass, or disturb others. According to Pol Lt Col Wichai Panna of the Mae Hong Son Immigration Police, these charges amount to disrupting public order or endangering safety, making them ineligible to hold a Thai visa.

The individuals, identified as Daniel Gagaev, 24, Aviv Rom, 26, Emanoel Ashton, 25, and Dan Nisko, 25, are currently in custody. Their tourist visas have been cancelled.

The situation came to light after a doctor from Pai Hospital shared details to the Thairath. She explained that the incident occurred after another Israeli tourist was injured in a motorcycle accident.

The four men reportedly forced their way into the hospital’s emergency room and caused significant damage to the property. However, the exact extent of the damages was not disclosed.

When the men refused to leave the premises, hospital staff called the police. Each of them was subsequently fined 3,000 baht.

Unruly Israeli Tourists

The doctor also mentioned that this was not the first time hospital staff had faced aggressive or unlawful behaviour from Israeli visitors. She expressed concerns for her safety and said these ongoing issues could eventually lead her to resign.

In her social media post, she noted that Pai district has become a popular destination for Israeli tourists. She claimed some visitors have been illegally running motorcycle schools, while others drive without licences, contributing to a rise in road accidents.

Her post sparked widespread reactions online, particularly from local residents, and led to orders for local authorities to take further action against the tourists involved.

Immigration police report that unruly behaviour by some Israeli tourists in Thailand has sparked concern and frustration among locals. Incidents range from disrespecting cultural norms to disruptions in public spaces, leaving a negative impression on both residents and fellow travellers.

Common complaints include loud arguments, vandalism, and ignoring local customs, such as removing shoes before entering temples or dressing modestly. Some business owners have even expressed hesitation in serving certain groups due to these recurring issues.

While the majority of visitors act responsibly, these isolated incidents have created a stereotype that affects the broader community of Israeli travellers. Efforts to address the problem have been made, including campaigns to educate tourists on respecting Thai culture and guidelines.

Immigration police stress the importance of understanding and following local traditions to maintain positive relationships between visitors and locals. Respectful interactions not only ensure a better travel experience but also help preserve Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming destination.

