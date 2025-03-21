Senior Police Officer Orchestrates Murder for 14 Million Baht Insurance Scam

Police in Sakon Nakhon have arrested a Pol Lt Col and five others for reportedly planning a murder to claim 14 million baht in insurance money. The case shocked the local community, and officials are now expanding their probe into potential crimes tied to the individuals involved.

Wichian Jityen, 32, lost his life on a road in Sakon Nakhon, initially believed to be a tragic accident. However, investigations uncovered a carefully planned murder, shocking the local community.

The scheme aimed to scam insurance companies out of 14 million baht, turning what seemed to be an unfortunate accident into a chilling conspiracy.

On February 10, Wichian fell from a pickup truck and was struck by two other vehicles on Highway 2280 near Ban Na Bua-Charoen Sin. Initially, both his family and the police thought it was a tragic accident. But as more evidence surfaced, it became apparent that Wichian’s death was staged to claim hefty insurance payouts from multiple policies.

Shockingly, the mastermind behind this plan was a seasoned police officer.

Before the incident, Wichian’s violent behaviour and drug problems had created tension within his family. His sister, Ms. Buarian, had sought advice from Sakon Sonkaew, a family acquaintance who had supported them since their father’s accident in October.

Feeling desperate, Ms. Buarian asked Sakon to “teach Wichian a lesson” after her brother harmed their parents. This plea tragically set the stage for what unfolded next.

That night, Sakon told Ms. Buarian he was taking Wichian out. Hours later, her mother received news that Wichian had died in a road accident. While Ms. Buarian found the circumstances suspicious, she had no concrete evidence.

Insurance Payouts Raise Red Flags

The investigation took a turn when authorities noticed unusual patterns in the insurance policies tied to the vehicles involved. Three pickup trucks had 28 insurance policies, covering a combined payout of 14 million baht—the amount Wichian’s family was set to receive.

Sakon, armed with power of attorney from Wichian’s disabled mother, Chanthi, moved quickly to claim the insurance money. He handed the family just 100,000 baht, raising suspicions.

On February 25, police received complaints from the Office of the Insurance Commission and several insurance companies about irregularities in the case. Commander Pol Maj Gen Somjit Laomongkolnimit launched an urgent investigation.

The autopsy report revealed injuries that didn’t match those typically seen in car accidents. According to Pol Lt Col Noppadol Buali, Wichian had no abrasions or impact marks consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

As investigators dug deeper, they identified and arrested four individuals connected to the incident: Somsak Wobao, 56; Phonchanok Onsurathum, 41; Sakon Sonkaew; and Phiraphat Rakkun, 30. All faced charges of premeditated murder. Despite their arrests, the suspects initially denied involvement.

The case took a significant turn when Phiraphat confessed. He led police to the scene and admitted Wichian was placed face down on the road for the vehicles to run over him. Phiraphat said he participated to pay off his debts.

Further investigation revealed that Sakon had paid Somsak, Phiraphat, and Phonchanok between 100,000 and 200,000 baht each after the incident. Somsak and Phiraphat worked at Sakon’s bottled water factory, further linking him to the crime.

Police Officer Named as Mastermind

The investigation uncovered an even darker twist. Phiraphat revealed that a fourth vehicle was at the scene, driven by Pol Lt Col Nanmanas Phosri, a 58-year-old police inspector who had parked nearby to observe the staged accident.

Police traced compulsory insurance purchases by Nanmanas in the weeks before the crime, solidifying his role in the plot.

On March 12, Nanmanas was arrested at his police station. He refused to answer questions as charges of conspiracy to commit premeditated murder were filed against him and the four other suspects.

Nanmanas’ arrest has devastated the community, raising concerns about corruption within law enforcement. The case has also highlighted insurance fraud issues, with authorities pledging to pursue legal action against all involved.

Officials are now investigating whether Nanmanas was connected to similar crimes in the past. Pol Maj Gen Somjit has refrained from sharing further details about Wichian’s condition before his death, leaving the public anxiously waiting for justice.

This case is a grim reminder of how far some are willing to go for financial gain, regardless of the human cost.

