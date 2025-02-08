China’s Ne Zha 2 Breaks Global Records at the Box Office

China’s animated film Ne Zha 2 has made history by claiming the title of the highest-grossing movie in a single market worldwide. It surpassed Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, which earned $936.7 million in North America.

By 10 pm on Friday, the movie had raked in 6.82 billion yuan ($940.7 million) at the box office, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

The fantasy adventure film became the top-grossing movie in China, overtaking the previous record-holder, the 2021 war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin, on Thursday.

“This accomplishment not only boosts confidence in Chinese animated films and filmmakers but also signals promise for the global film industry,” said Lai Li, a data analyst at Maoyan. Lai added that the success highlights the potential of drawing inspiration from traditional culture while encouraging more locally produced animation.

As a follow-up to the 2019 hit Ne Zha, the sequel is also rooted in Chinese mythology and takes inspiration from the classic novel Investiture of the Gods. The story centres on a young boy with extraordinary abilities.

The film premiered on January 29 during the Spring Festival season, alongside releases like Detective Chinatown 1900 and Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force. These films collectively pushed China’s Spring Festival box office revenue to a record-breaking 9.51 billion yuan.

“Ne Zha 2” is well worth watching

Ne Zha 2 has captivated audiences since its release, dominating the lucrative holiday period. Chen Jin, a data analyst at ticketing platform Beacon, noted that the film might reach total earnings of 9.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion).

“Ne Zha 2” picks up where the original left off, delivering a visually striking and action-packed sequel. The animation is stunning, with fast-paced fight scenes and vibrant designs that make every moment engaging.

The story centres on themes like personal growth and redemption, but it keeps the tone light with humour and heartfelt moments.

While the plot doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s straightforward and easy to follow, which works well for the genre. The character development feels more refined this time, giving the audience a deeper connection to Ne Zha and those around him.

Fans of the first film will likely appreciate how this sequel builds on the original while introducing exciting new elements and characters. Some viewers might feel the pacing is uneven in parts, but the overall experience makes up for it.

If you enjoy animated movies with a mix of action, fantasy, and emotional depth, “Ne Zha 2” is well worth watching.

