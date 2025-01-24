Thailand to Implement Digital TM6 Immigration Form

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing to introduce a digital TM6 immigration form, which will be required for all foreign arrivals entering Thailand as of May 1, 2025. The Government temporarily suspended TM6 immigration forms in April 2024.

According to Natthriya Thaweevong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, when the suspension period ends on April 30 of this year, a digital version of the TM6 will replace the paper-based one.

She stated that the online form is intended to help track tourists while they are in Thailand, increasing confidence in safety as the country combats negative perceptions.

This week, the ministry hosted an internal meeting and invited the Immigration Bureau to demonstrate the online system.

It will also hold a meeting on January 31 with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand’s Tourism Authority, airlines, hotels, and tour agencies, to learn more about the online form and promote it to foreigners.

Mr Mongkon Wimonrat, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, stated that the government would prioritize the digital TM6 before implementing other types of entry screening previously planned to avoid confusion among tourists.

He stated that the digital TM6 only applies to foreign arrivals by air, land, and sea and that they must complete the free online form.

According to Mr Mongkon, the cabinet will approve the scheme next month to give related parties time to prepare. The 300-baht tourism fee is more likely to be postponed as the online TM6 form becomes available.

The government wants the TM6 process to run smoothly, which could take months or even years.

Another pre-screening measure, such as electronic travel authorization, which some countries have used to allow visa-free travellers to obtain approval before arriving in the country, would also be postponed to allow the digital TM6 process to run smoothly.

Thailand’s plan to introduce a 300 baht tourism fee has sparked debate. The government says the fee will support infrastructure and insurance for foreign visitors. Critics argue it could hurt tourism recovery by adding extra costs for travellers.

The fee will apply to international arrivals by air, sea, and land, although exceptions exist for certain groups, like diplomatic travellers. While officials claim the funds will improve the visitor experience, many worry it could deter budget-conscious tourists from visiting.

The true impact will remain to be seen once the plan rolls out.

