Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Police Probe Shocking Assault of 7-Year-Old Girl

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Police Probe Shocking Assault of 7-Year-Old Girl

Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai have opened a deeply concerning investigation into a local village incident. Authorities are looking into allegations that a 7-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of young boys. The shocking event reportedly took place at a public village pavilion during the early evening hours.

The young girl’s mother first noticed something was terribly wrong a few days after the incident. She quickly reached out for public assistance through a popular Thai social media advocacy page. Her heartbreaking plea for justice has now caught the immediate attention of local law enforcement officials.

Key Takeaways:

  • A 7-year-old girl in Chiang Rai was allegedly assaulted by a group of boys aged 8 to 12.
  • The victim’s mother discovered blood-like stains on the child’s clothing, prompting a police investigation.
  • Authorities are using scientific tests and proceeding carefully because all individuals involved are young minors.

A Mother’s Heartbreaking Discovery

According to police, the mother noticed her daughter crying uncontrollably. The usually cheerful first-grader suddenly became incredibly withdrawn, silent, and fearful of her everyday surroundings. When the mother checked the child’s clothing, she found suspicious blood-like stains on her underwear.

The frightened young girl eventually named one of the boys involved in the terrifying ordeal. Desperate for answers, the mother immediately confronted the accused boy’s family in their shared village. However, the parents of the boy completely denied the allegations and told her to call the police.

Because the accused family refused to take responsibility, the mother worried she would not get justice. She decided to seek help from a well-known social media advocate page called Ton Aor Pen Nueng. The mother simply wants the law to protect her daughter and ensure a fair legal process.

Police Step In to Seek Justice

Officers at the Mae Yao Police Station have officially taken charge of this highly sensitive case. They have already started calling in the involved individuals for questioning under special rules for minors. Both the mother and father of the young victim have given their official statements to investigators.

Police Colonel Sanga Srivichai, the local police chief, confirmed that the victim’s family wants to press charges. He noted that while the boy seemed to admit guilt, his parents strongly deny everything. Therefore, investigators must rely heavily on physical evidence to uncover the complete truth of the situation.

Detectives are carefully gathering all available evidence from the scene and the young individuals involved. The child’s suspicious clothing has been sent directly to a laboratory for official scientific testing. In addition, medical doctors are conducting a thorough physical examination of the young girl to document any harm.

Protecting the Children Involved

Handling legal cases that involve young children requires an extremely high level of care and sensitivity. Police officers must strictly follow special child protection laws to ensure everyone is treated fairly. The mental health and emotional well-being of both the victim and the accused boys remain a top priority.

The police are also checking the overall home environment of the children involved in the incident. They want to see if a lack of proper adult supervision allowed this tragic event to happen. Any adults found breaking child protection laws could potentially face serious legal trouble as the investigation continues.

As the local community waits for answers, city authorities are urging the public to remain completely calm. They request that people avoid sharing unverified information that could further harm the children’s mental health. The justice system is working diligently to resolve this heartbreaking case with total fairness and transparency.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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