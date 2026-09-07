Thai Influencer Arrested for Exploiting 17-Year-Old Girl on OnlyFans 

BANGKOK – Thai police recently arrested a well-known social media influencer who goes by the name “Boom Axio” online. Officers officially accuse him of tricking a 17-year-old girl into making illegal videos for financial gain. He then sold these explicit videos for profit on the popular OnlyFans subscription platform.

The Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division successfully led the morning raid to capture the criminal. They caught the 32-year-old suspect at his home in Bangkok and seized several mobile phones and bank books. This crucial evidence will help state prosecutors build a very strong legal case against him.

Key Takeaways

Police arrested a 32-year-old influencer with over 300,000 followers on social media.

The suspect exploited a 17-year-old girl to create illegal content for money.

He earned more than 3 million baht by selling the videos online.

The suspect successfully built a massive online following on the popular social media platform X. His public account actually attracted an audience of more than 316,000 active and engaged followers. He actively used this huge digital audience to market and promote his illegal subscription content.

He frequently posted short, teasing videos on his public page to attract new paying customers. These short clips helped him grab the attention of viewers before asking them for money. He then directly guided his fans to his private OnlyFans account to buy the full videos.

During the deep investigation, police officers uncovered his secret filming location in the city. He rented a local hotel room in the Lat Phrao area and treated it like a professional studio. He filmed illegal videos there and published brand new content every single Friday night.

This criminal operation went on for roughly three years before the police finally stepped in. He originally started the illegal business back in late 2023 with the clear goal of making money. Over this long time, he built a very steady and highly profitable flow of income.

Serious Charges and Millions in Illegal Profits

The police carefully reviewed his bank accounts and digital devices to track the money. They quickly discovered he earned more than 3 million baht overall during the entire operation. In fact, he made about 120,000 baht every single month by selling these illegal videos.

According to police, officers discovered thousands of illegal photos and videos on his mobile phones. This shocking digital evidence clearly linked him directly to these terrible crimes against the young victim. Furthermore, the suspect fully confessed his guilt to the police during the morning raid.

The Thai authorities quickly filed many serious criminal charges against the arrested man. These terrible charges include human trafficking and making illegal child pornography for commercial gain. He also faces legal charges for taking a minor away from her parents for indecent acts.

Protecting young people from online harm remains a huge priority for law enforcement agencies today. The local police are working extremely hard to stop online exploitation in our communities. Therefore, this major case proves that digital crimes will face serious real-world punishment.

The police might also look for other potential young victims linked to this influencer. They want to ensure absolutely no one else suffered from his selfish and harmful actions. This ongoing investigation could reveal even more details in the upcoming weeks.

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