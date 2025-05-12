Police Arrest Man for Strangling His Girlfriend in a Fit of Rage

PHITSANULOK – Police have arrested a man from Lan Krabue in Kamphaeng Phet after he admitted to strangling his girlfriend in a rented room. He allegedly claimed the couple had argued while on holiday at Koh Chang, and the conflict continued after they returned.

The argument turned violent, and he strangled her, first using his hands and then a phone charger cable.

Police were called to a single-storey rental property in Moo 3, Ban Khlong, Mueang District, around 8 pm on 10 May. Officers and rescue workers found a young woman lying dead on the bed, dressed in her underwear.

There were no signs of a struggle in the room. She had bruising on her neck, back, and both hands, clear signs of assault. Police later identified her as Ms Kittikan, 28, from Tron District, Uttaradit.

A doctor from Naresuan University Hospital examined the body and confirmed she died from lack of oxygen caused by forceful strangulation. The injuries matched what police found at the scene.

Police arrested Mr Surasak, 30, from Bueng Thap Raet, Lan Krabue, at the scene, who admitted to carrying out the deadly attack.

He told police their argument started during their trip to Koh Chang and continued when they returned to the rental room. On the morning of the incident, around 8 am, things escalated.

Mr Surasak said he lost his temper, strangled his girlfriend, and then used a phone charger to finish the act.

After the incident, he left the room to drink beer and tried to take his own life by hanging, but changed his mind. He later turned himself in to the police. He has been charged with causing the death of another person through assault.

Police are holding him for further questioning and have begun legal proceedings.

Domestic violence in Thailand is a significant public health and social issue, deeply rooted in cultural, economic, and systemic factors. Lower income and limited decision-making power in relationships correlate with higher rates of violence.

Studies indicate that approximately 1 in 6 Thai women in heterosexual intimate partner relationships have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, with psychological violence being the most common (60-68%), followed by sexual (62-63%) and physical violence (52-65%).

