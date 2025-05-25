Police Arrest Man Stalking Woman and Engaging in Disturbing Behaviour

LAMPANG – A woman in northern Thailand’s Lampang province has been left shaken after a young man, allegedly on drugs, repeatedly broke into a woman’s home and masturbated on her front porch. Security cameras revealed he entered the property seven times, each time engaging in disturbing behaviour.

The homeowner shared her experience on social media, describing seven nights of lost sleep as she waited up to catch the intruder. She posted security footage on Facebook showing the man climbing the fence, attempting to enter her house, eavesdropping, and performing indecent acts at her outdoor table. Once caught, police were contacted, and the man was taken to the local station.

She tried to press charges for trespassing at night, but police said that because nothing was stolen, the law didn’t support those charges.

Attempts to file complaints for public indecency and drug use faced similar roadblocks, as these incidents didn’t happen in public view. Eventually, she managed to file a report in case the intruder returned.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The homeowner explained that the man had been sneaking onto her property since late April, but she only found out in mid-May after a neighbour spotted someone entering her house. She began keeping watch and soon caught him on camera several times.

When she chased him one night, he ran to an abandoned school. Authorities were notified, but said they couldn’t do much because they didn’t catch him in the act. The next day, the man was released after questioning, leaving the homeowner worried for her safety.

She later learned, upon reviewing more security footage, that the intruder had been targeting her home since early May and had tried to contact her online as well. She fears for her safety and hopes authorities act to remove what she sees as a serious threat.

According to a former local official, the man is 24 years old, from another village, and has a history of similar incidents and drug use. He’s known to wander with a backpack and can sleep anywhere, making residents uneasy. There have also been reports of stolen underwear in the area, adding to concerns.

Police detained the man for further questioning. He admitted to entering the homeowner’s property seven times, driven by hallucinations and voices in his head. He also confessed to using drugs. Police have charged him with breaking at night and drug offences.

He will be held until further legal action is taken.

Related News: