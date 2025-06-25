Chiang Rai Police Warn Public Over Fraudsters Posing as Officers

CHIANG RAI – Police in Chiang Rai are warning the public over a so-called Officer Poipet scam where fraudsters pretend to be local police officers, targeting people who have already fallen for call centre scams in the past.

The latest attempt involved someone claiming to be a senior investigator from Chiang Khong Police Station, trying to get more money from previous victims. Thankfully, one alert victim called the police station to check and avoided being tricked again.

Chiang Rai Provincial Police have warned the public through their official pages and local networks such as Chiang Khong Police Station. Scammers are calling people who were once victims, saying that police have caught members of the scam gang.

They ask these victims to send evidence or financial documents for further investigation, using the name Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha Srikanchai, an investigator at Chiang Khong Police Station.

After receiving these suspicious calls, several people checked directly with the Chiang Khong Police Station. Officers confirmed that the person claiming to be Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha Srikanchai is not an investigator at their station.

The real police officer whose name was used, Acting Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha Srikanchai, now works as a superintendent in Chiang Rai Province. He visited the station on 23 June to make an official report, confirming the scam. The local police chief has ordered an investigation and further public warnings to help prevent more people from being tricked.

Acting Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha explained that he learned about the scam after several victims contacted the station. Scammers had told them that police had arrested the call centre gang and needed more information about the victims’ old cases.

The scammers asked for personal details but had not yet managed to get people to send money or documents, as many victims lived in different provinces like Chonburi, Surin, and Lamphun and called the police station to confirm first.

The investigation found that the scammers called around five or six previous victims. Police are urging everyone to verify any requests with their local police before handing over any documents, financial details, or money.

Anyone who opens a bank account for scammers will be charged as an accessory and may face legal action before the authorities track down the rest of the gang.

Scammers used the officer’s name but changed his rank and police unit. They even used a photo of a Chiang Rai police officer wearing a mask and a picture of the police station to make their fake profile look real.

Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha believes the scammers found his name and photos online and matched them with old news stories to appear convincing. This time, the victims’ experience with scams helped them spot the fraud and avoid being tricked again.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a police officer and asking for personal or financial information, always contact your local police station before taking any action.

