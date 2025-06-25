Police in Chiang Rai Bust Cafe Owner for Selling Kratom Tea to Teenager

CHIANG RAI – Police have arrested the operator of a café in Chiang Rai for secretly selling brewed kratom tea, and serving it to more than 19 school-aged boys and girls socialising inside, with the youngest only 15 years old.

On 24 June 2024, Chiang Rai’s district security team, along with Mueang Chiang Rai district officials and local police, inspected a restaurant in Wiang subdistrict after reports from locals. The café was accused of being a meeting point for teenagers, where students often gathered and made noise late into the night, disturbing nearby residents.

Inside, officers found 19 young people, some in school uniforms, some in military cadet outfits, and others in casual clothes. They were drinking kratom tea, eating, and using their phones. Most of these teenagers were aged between 15 and 19.

Neighbours told officials the café had become a popular hangout for students, both male and female, from the local area. Groups would meet during the day, after school and sometimes late into the night. Many would drink kratom tea, play snooker or use their phones, often causing a disturbance with loud conversations.

Officers arrested Mr Talan, a 35-year-old from Satun, who identified himself as the owner and admitted selling brewed kratom tea for 80 baht per glass. He was taken to the Mueang Chiang Rai police station to face charges.

Police Bust Illegal Karaoke Bar

In another case, a special task force made up of Department of Provincial Administration officers and local police in Phayao conducted a raid at an unlicensed karaoke bar in Phu Sang district just after midnight on 25 June. The action followed complaints from residents about noise, the bar staying open until sunrise, and open sexual services involving underage girls.

During the inspection, officers found six female workers, including a 14-year-old girl. The owners, a married couple, were found to have allowed and profited from prostitution involving underage girls. The husband had a record for drug and weapons charges.

Officials charged the couple with operating a venue without a licence, allowing children to behave inappropriately, and human trafficking for sexual exploitation of minors. They rescued the 14-year-old girl and put her into the National Referral Mechanism for support and rehabilitation before moving her to a children’s home for recovery.

The Department of Provincial Administration will recommend that the Phayao governor close the venue for five years.

Mr Ronarong Tipsiri, the deputy director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, stressed that human trafficking remains a serious problem in Thailand and that everyone must help stop it.

Venue operators must take responsibility and not allow children to work or be exploited in their establishments. Offenders face severe legal consequences. He urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected trafficking to the Damrongdhama Centres or call 1567.

