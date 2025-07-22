Chiang Rai Police Hunt for Youth on Motorcycles Attacking People with Machete

CHIANG RAI – On Monday, police reported an incident where a group of young people riding motorbikes attacked strangers in the middle of the night, leaving several injured. Police from Meuang Chiang Rai City Station are now checking CCTV and interviewing witnesses.

According to police, around 1.15 am on 20 July, rescue workers from Chiang Rai’s Saeng Tham charity received a report of an assault near Ban Mai Market traffic lights in Rim Kok, Chiang Rai.

They found a young man with a deep, open wound on his shoulder, about 10cm wide and 25cm long. He said he was attacked by 2 or 3 young men he didn’t know. The rescue team gave first aid and took him to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

At about 1.40 am, a motorist at the Khua Khrae traffic lights facing Mae Chan saw three young men on two motorbikes, one holding a blade-like object. The motorist filmed the group on their phone.

When police talked to the motorist, Filmer, they said they saw a post on Facebook about someone being attacked near Ban Mai Market by strangers, and recognized the group as the one they had seen and recorded.

They shared the clip online, hoping it could help someone injured in the attack take action. After sharing, others got in touch, sharing more information.

Some said that before the video was filmed, the same group had threatened an older man at the lights, accusing him of cutting in front of them on his motorbike.

It’s not clear if the man was injured, but witnesses said the group later turned towards Nong Bua near Chiang Rai Rajabhat University.

Along the way, they knocked a couple off their bike and attacked a man near the Pa Or Muang In temple junction by Nong Bua, slashing his left ring finger so badly it was nearly severed.

Police then went to the area behind Pa Or Muang In temple near Nong Bua, where the attacks happened. Locals said they hadn’t heard anything, likely because it happened late at night.

After contacting relatives, it was confirmed that the injured man was Mr Fluke, aged 20.

He had been playing guitar at a café with friends less than 200 metres from the scene and left for home between 11 pm and midnight. As he passed the area, three men on two motorbikes, matching those in the video, stopped him.

One grabbed his brake, stopping him from escaping, while another started hitting him, and the rider with the weapon slashed his back three times, his shoulder once, and his waist once.

Fluke raised his hands to protect himself and was cut badly on his left ring finger, nearly losing it. He ran back to the café for help. At the hospital, he was treated for injuries to his waist and finger and is now under medical care.

Police from Chiang Rai City Station said they are aware of the events and have sent officers to gather evidence and question those involved. They expect to make arrests soon based on the information so far.

