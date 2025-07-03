Soldiers Seize Large Cache of Drugs and Weapons in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force, along with police, intercepted a major drug caravan at the border area in Mae Fa Luang district of Chiang Rai. Soldiers seized around 6 million methamphetamine pills and 64 kilograms of crystal meth.

Authorities also collected explosives, firearms, ammunition, radios and a pickup truck with Lamphun plates, which appeared ready for drug transport.

Major General Kidakorn Jantra, chief of the Pha Muang Task Force, told reporters that a combined force of soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Company, Pha Muang Force, and border patrol police confrontation between about 25 to 30 armed smugglers on July 2, 20205.

The incident took place near the Thai-Myanmar border at Ban Saeng Ngern, Village 12, Mae Fa Luang Subdistrict, Mae Fa Luang District, Chiang Rai. After the exchange of gunfire, authorities confiscated 25 bags of methamphetamine, containing an estimated 5 million tablets.

Later, police from Mae Fa Luang police station and other officials inspected the area thoroughly.

The team discovered a silver Isuzu pickup with Lamphun licence plates parked on a forest road. Several sacks were hidden inside. Combined with earlier seizures, the total number of 32 that held about 6 million methamphetamine tablets, and two bags contained around 64 kilograms of crystal meth.

During the search, the team also found a long-barrel shotgun, a hand grenade, two radios, and several AK-47 cartridge cases left at the site. Two suspects were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Maj. Gen Kidakorn said the border area near Ban Pa Saeng Ngern sits opposite the border between Tachileik and Mong Hsat in Myanmar. The terrain is mostly forest and mountains, with few homes. Near Ban Edi, the area is home to the Lahu community in Shan State.

There are also military outposts of ethnic groups and a road linking to Tachileik and the Wa-controlled Special Region 2. He instructed all teams to continue strict border security to prevent more drug trafficking attempts.

