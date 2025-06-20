Woman Shares Shocking Experience After Drugs Found in Car After Prison Car Wash

LAMPANG – A woman has taken to social media after a troubling experience at a car wash operated by a local prison. She claimed her sister brought a car for cleaning at the facility, only to find, after the was, that a packet of methamphetamine had been placed under the driver’s seat. The discovery happened as police arrived and asked to search the vehicle.

The woman explained that the car was left at the car wash around midday, and was finished after 3 pm. She and her sister waited in the prison’s café during this time. The process seemed unusually long, and her sister checked on the car several times.

When the cleaning was finally done, they were told to pay, and then the police arrived for an inspection. The officers said they were called by the prison warden, who reported finding drugs in the car.

The drugs, five pills in a packet, were lying on the floor mat beneath the driver’s seat. The woman said she and her sister were completely confused about how the drugs got there, especially since the area should have been cleaned and vacuumed.

They insisted they had no knowledge of the drugs and agreed to go with the police to the station. Her sister asked the police to test the DNA on the packet to find out who had handled it. Over two weeks have passed since the request, but there has been no update from the authorities.

Many people on Facebook commented on her post, sharing their shock and concern. Some suspected that someone deliberately set her up, and others said they would no longer use the car wash.

A few suggested waiting for an official statement, while others questioned the actions of the staff involved.

When asked why she suspected someone planted the drugs, the woman revealed her sister had a history with the prison, having previously served time for a money laundering case.

She said her sister had filed complaints against a prison officer in the past for demanding bribes, but nothing came of it. She believes the incident could be linked to these previous complaints, as the officer in question still works there.

She urged the police to complete the DNA test on the packet and share the results promptly.

A reporter visited the car wash, which is usually open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm, but found it closed. The matter has been raised with the prison warden, and further investigation is pending.

