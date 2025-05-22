Thailand’s ONCB Launches “Be Smart Say No To Drugs” TikTok Contest 2

BANGKOK – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board ONCB is inviting teens to share their talents! Join the creative TikTok video contest “BE SMART SAY NO TO DRUGS” Season 2, inspired by the theme “Hug Your Dream; Light Up Your Life.”

Young people across the country can compete for over 16 million baht in prizes, including trophies and certificates.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) continues their campaign for a second year, encouraging youth to use their creativity to help promote drug prevention through digital media. The contest gives students a chance to express themselves while spreading important messages about staying away from drugs.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the ONCB, said the office is committed to building stronger drug resistance among children and teens. Through national policy and creative content, the ONCB aims to reach young people where they are—online.

As the main agency leading Thailand’s anti-drug efforts, the ONCB recognizes the importance of a strong prevention strategy for youth. They work within the national plan for fighting drug issues (2023–2027), and especially want to encourage young people to help tackle problems like methamphetamine, which remains a major concern in Thailand.

Education and awareness are key. The ONCB works with schools to integrate drug prevention lessons, while also using popular social media and digital platforms to spread the word. These platforms connect well with today’s youth, making it easier to communicate messages that matter. The goal is clear: help young people stay informed and avoid falling into drug use.

Content is kept simple, current, and relevant to their lives, building a safer future for all. The ONCB remains committed as Thailand’s main coordinator for drug prevention, working with both local and international partners to keep communities safe. “BE SMART SAY NO TO DRUGS” is not just a contest. It’s a chance for young people to dream big, inspire others, and help create a brighter, safer community.

This year, ONCB builds on last year’s success by holding the TikTok video contest “BE SMART SAY NO TO DRUGS” for a second time. Thai students aged 13–19, in secondary or vocational schools, are invited to join. Show your creative side and share your ideas through short videos, reflecting the theme “Hug Your Dream; Light Up Your Life.” The aim is to help keep teens away from drugs through engaging content that speaks their language.

Popular influencers like Pom Pam Talk Kathaey, Anan Ped, and Mr. Beam will also join as mentors to guide contestants. Compete for prizes worth a total of 16,060,000 baht, along with trophies and certificates for winners. Submit your entries from now until 30 June 2025 through the following channels:

Website: www.besmartsaynotodrugs.com

Email: admin@besmartsaynotodrugs.com

Facebook: Be Smart, Say No to Drugs

TikTok: @BeSmartSayNoToDrugs

YouTube: Be Smart, Say No to Drugs

For more information, call: 065-476-3235 or 098-289-8788

Join Thailand’s new generation in making smart choices and saying “no” to drugs! Let your voice be heard and be part of a movement for a brighter, safer future.

