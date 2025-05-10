Parents Demand Action Over Coach Abusing Students in Lampang

LAMPANG – Parents have spoken publicly about a sports coach who convinced them he was a club owner, journalist, YouTuber, and talent scout. He built trust with families by sending profiles of talented primary and high school students.

He then targeted the children, convincing some to take inappropriate photos and, in some cases, subjecting them to abuse.

Since the story broke, the coach has shut down his pages on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, only to start new accounts and look for more victims.

One young man, Bew, now 22 and studying in Chicago, shared what happened to him as a child in Lampang. When he was in primary and secondary school, a coach who called himself a teacher sexually assaulted him during roller-skating and skateboard lessons.

Bew didn’t realise at the time that what was happening was wrong. As a child, he trusted adults over his parents and kept quiet. The situation became so unbearable that he finally asked his mother to let him study overseas to escape.

Later, when he learned more about the world, Bew realised how wrong the abuse was and how it left a lasting scar.

When Bew found out other Lampang children were still being targeted by the former coach, he felt devastated. A parent reached out to him, asking for support because their child had suffered similar abuse.

Bew decided it was time to speak up, hoping to warn parents and make sure the coach could no longer harm children. Bew posted the story on a local Lampang public Facebook page, sparking widespread discussion.

Since then, other parents have come forward online, describing continued abusive behaviour from this coach. Some thanked Bew for his bravery, saying it would help protect the next generation and encourage others to speak out.

Many stressed that survivors are not to blame and should not feel ashamed. Parents called for action so this coach would no longer have the chance to hurt more children.

Another parent spoke to reporters, revealing that after Bew’s story, they realised their child had been targeted too. While it wasn’t as severe as what happened to Bew, the behaviour was still serious, so they reported it to the police in June 2024. The case is still ongoing.

After the story came out, more victims came forward, providing information to authorities, including Bew. However, much of the abuse happened years ago, and evidence is limited, slowing the case. This means the coach is still free and may continue his behaviour, which puts more children at risk.

This parent said they decided with their child to share their experience to highlight the issue. They hope it will be a lesson for other parents to watch over their children more closely. They want to see those who harm children face consequences, as the pain from childhood abuse does not go away easily.

The parent also warned children who might not have strong family support. Kids often trust adults outside the family and dream of fame, which makes them vulnerable. The coach knows how to exploit these hopes, and some parents may not realise what’s happening until it’s too late.

This parent, who once played basketball, encouraged their child to pursue the sport. In March 2023, the coach, under the name “Mr T” (a pseudonym), contacted them via Messenger, claiming to own a skating club in Lampang and work as a sports journalist.

He shared news features and videos of young performers, saying he had helped make them famous.

Trusting it could be a good chance for their child, the parents allowed contact. Mr T asked to take photos of the child playing basketball, which seemed innocent at first. But over eight months, Mr T privately pressured the child to send explicit images.

When the child finally told the truth, the parent checked the phone and found the photos. They reported the matter to police, thankful the child spoke up before further harm was done.

Investigations found that Mr T closed his old accounts on all social media, but soon returned with new profiles. Some pages still advertised lessons for primary and high school students, with prices set per hour. A basic five-hour course costs 2,400 baht, while a ten-hour course costs 4,500 baht.

Mr T also sold expensive skates, with some parents buying two or three pairs for their children, only to have to get new ones as their feet grew. Mr T would buy back the old skates for only 1,000 baht. Some children were pressured to compete overseas, even if they were just beginners.

Sources shared Mr T’s old page with reporters, showing almost exclusively pictures of young boys, mostly athletes. There were also videos of young singers and social media stars, Mr T claimed to have helped make famous. He would direct the children to make adult-themed clips, sometimes in school uniforms and on school grounds, which he would then edit and share in private online groups.

The case is ongoing. Parents urge others to stay alert and protect their children, so no one else has to go through these experiences.

