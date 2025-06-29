Drug Trafficker Shot Dead at Mae Ai Border, 400,000 Meth Pills Seized

CHIANG MAI– Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force intercepted another group smuggling meth pills at the Mae Ai border. After a brief gunfight in the forest, one suspected trafficker was killed and 400,000 meth pills were recovered.

Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, had ordered his units to follow strict anti-drug measures along the northern border. Recent intelligence suggested drug traffickers were trying to bring meth pills from a neighbouring country into Thailand through Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai, with plans to transport it further inside the country.

Col. Jakkapong Sodsri from the Third Army’s special operation centre received a tip-off about a drug run via Ban Nama Uen, Mae Ai. He sent the 3209th Ranger Company and Special Unit 503 to patrol the area.

Early this morning (June 28), the ranger unit and the special team were patrolling natural crossing points near Ban Nama Uen and spotted approximately six suspects carrying large backpacks.

When officials identified themselves, the group fired weapons at them, leading to a firefight lasting about five minutes. No troops were hurt. One suspect was shot dead while the others escaped using their knowledge of the terrain.

Officers secured the area, which is about 500 metres from the Myanmar border. They found four abandoned backpacks containing a total of 400,000 methamphetamine pills.

The commander instructed Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Wachirasaksopana and related agencies, including local police, administrative officials, prosecutors, border patrol police, and hospital staff, to examine the scene, check the body, and hold a press briefing on the drug seizure.

All confiscated items were handed over to Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaiya Khonchob, deputy investigator at Mae Ai police station, for legal proceedings.

Just two days earlier, on 26 June, local authorities stopped a motorcycle convoy transporting drugs along the Ban Nama Uen – Ban Pa Lo – Ban Mae Sao road in Mae Ai. One suspect was arrested and 460,000 meth pills were confiscated.

Related News: