Indian Tourists Arrested After German Woman,24 Raped on Koh Phangan

Two Indian tourists have been taken into custody for allegedly raping a 24-year-old German woman near Haad Rin beach, after the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.

On March 14, Pol. Col. Apichart Jansemsak, Chief of Koh Phangan Police Station, received a report from a 24-year-old German tourist, that she was allegedly sexually assault the previous night during the Full Moon Party at Haad Rin Beach.

According to her statement, Ms. Sara and her boyfriend travelled from Koh Samui to attend the Full Moon Party. Both had consumed alcohol and were intoxicated. While walking along the beach, two Indian men approached her and struck up a conversation.

The men reportedly invited Ms. Sara to talk near a secluded rocky area by the beach, close to a bungalow.

Ms. Sara alleged that one of the men sexually assaulted her in this hidden location. Her boyfriend, also intoxicated, was unable to intervene. The incident was reported to Pol. Col. Apichart, who arranged for her to undergo a medical examination at Koh Phangan Hospital.

Police examined CCTV footage at various locations and launched a search for two Indian men matching the description provided. The suspects were described as tall, thin, with dark skin, and both were wearing white shirts.

Officers began surveillance at local piers, suspecting the men might attempt to leave the island.

Pol. Col. Thananchai Nuanniran, Chief of Don Sak Police Station, said that the suspects, identified only as 47-year-old Vijay and 40-year-old Rahul, were apprehended at a bungalow on Koh Phangan. During questioning, both Indian suspects denied the allegations, claiming they were unsure and could not remember the events.

Pol. Col. Thananchai said that investigators were confident in their findings, as no other suspects were captured on camera leaving the scene. DNA samples from the men have been sent for testing.

The two men face imprisonment for a period of 4 to 20 years and a fine which ranges from 8, 000 Baht to 40, 000 Baht.

