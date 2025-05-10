Crime

Immigration Police Crack Down on Foreign Sex Workers

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Immigration Police talk to some of the women arrested in Pattaya during a crackdown on foreign nationals selling sex

PATTAYA – Thailand’s Immigration Police have stepped up raids on bars and clubs, targeting foreign women working as sex workers. Police sweeps have picked up in Bangkok, Pattaya, and other cities popular with tourists.

On Friday, authorities in this coastal town arrested thirteen foreign nationals for prostitution and immigration violations.

Immigration police and local authorities teamed up to target foreign nationals involved in sex work and other activities that hurt Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist destination. The operation took place late Thursday.

Undercover officers watched how the women acted and interacted with visitors, which signalled to police that they offered sexual services.

During their search, officers found a large number of condoms and lubricants. Thirteen people were detained — seven from Uzbekistan and six from Uganda — for background checks. Some held student visas, while others had overstayed their permission to stay.

Police handed them over for further investigation. Their visas will be cancelled and they will be deported.

Russian Sex Worker

On Thursday, a 34-year-old Russian woman was arrested on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province for allegedly selling sex.

Immigration police caught Alina Nizamutdinova during a sting operation led by the Tourist Police Bureau with help from immigration and security agencies. They acted on a tip about expensive sex service ads posted on Thailand.escortnews.com. She reportedly offered services using the name “Sofia”.

An undercover officer arranged to meet her at a resort in Ban Tai, leading to her arrest. Police seized 11,000 baht in cash, a condom, and a side bag.

Foreign sex workers are common in Thailand, especially in tourist hot spots like Pattaya, Bangkok, and Phuket. The country’s sex industry brings in billions each year.

Foreign Sex Workers Thailand

Prostitution is illegal in Thailand, and harsh penalties exist, but rules are often enforced unevenly, and the trade continues in a legal grey area.

Most foreign sex workers come from nearby countries such as Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, but some are from Russia, Uzbekistan, Uganda, and Madagascar.

It’s estimated that tens of thousands of migrant sex workers live in Thailand. A 2014 UNAIDS report counted 123,530 sex workers, but advocacy groups say the real number may be twice as high.

Many foreign sex workers come to Thailand for better pay, often escaping tough conditions back home. Sex work pays more than factory or farm jobs. Some make as much as 40,000 baht (about $1,300) per month, though earnings can be very different from one person to the next.

Migrant sex workers face big risks. Only 5% are covered by Thailand’s social security, and 35% had no help from the government during crises like COVID-19. When borders closed, many lost their jobs and had to sell their belongings or work online.

They also deal with stigma, discrimination, and a higher chance of violence or abuse.

ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
India-Pakistan Conflict Escaltes as China Works Covertly in the Background
Tour bus Crash
Tour Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Injuring 36 Passengers
Coach Abusing Students in Lampang
Parents Demand Action Over Coach Abusing Students in Lampang
Police Seize Half a Tonne of Crystal Meth, Suspects Escape
Police Seize Half a Tonne of Crystal Meth, Suspects Escape
