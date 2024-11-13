Chiang Rai Police Announce Two Major Drug Seizures

Police have seized 620,000 methamphetamine pills, 360 kg of crystal methamphetamine, and 570 kg of ketamine and arrested seven suspects at two separate road checkpoints in Chiang Rai in the past week.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Krisadapol Yisakorn, Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, held a press conference to announce the arrest of 2 major drug cases in the past week in Chiang Rai Province.

In the first case, on November 13, police arrested 3 suspects and seized 620,000 methamphetamine pills at the Pu Kaeng checkpoint in Phan Chiang Rai, hidden in a secret compartment of their pickup.

The suspects said that they had made five previous drug runs from Chiang Rai to Ayutthaya and earned a total of a million baht.

The drugs and the suspects were sent to the Chiang Rai Provincial Police Station for legal proceedings.

In the second case, on November 11, police officers at a roadside checkpoint in Tambon Mae Yen in Phan, Chiang Rai, stopped a white Hino 6-wheeled truck with a Pathum Thani license plate for inspection.

Officers found 360 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 570 kg of ketamine hidden in the secret compartment. The three men were detained, the evidence was seized, and sent to the investigator for legal action.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Krisadapol told the press briefing that from October 1, 2024, to the present, Region 5 Provincial Police, along with all relevant units, have arrested 19 major drug suspects, seizing approximately 10 million methamphetamine pills, 1,384 kilograms of ice, 143 kilograms of heroin, and 622 kilograms of ketamine.

