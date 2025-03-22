Prime Minister Praises Police Over Major Drug Busts in Seven Cases

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has commended law enforcement for successfully dismantling a drug network and seizing over 20 million methamphetamine pills in seven significant cases nationwide.

Nakhon Sawan Governor Chutiphon Sechang and local MP Songsak Songsoemudomchai from the Pheu Thai Party welcomed Prime Minister Paetongtarn and her team.

The PM then visited a vehicle checkpoint in Phayuha Khiri District to monitor progress in combating drugs in the region. Assistant National Police Chief Lt. Gen. Samran Naulma provided updates on recent arrests over the past week.

They also showcased the confiscated items, which included 20.8 million meth pills, 700 kg of crystal meth, 199 kg of ketamine, 14 vehicles, and 20 suspects. Officers demonstrated the seized drugs, showing methamphetamine pills in orange and green colours.

Following the briefing, the Prime Minister reviewed a report from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau detailing efforts to disrupt major drug networks. She watched videos of the operations and inquired whether the arrests targeted the key figures behind the network.

Officials confirmed that arrest warrants had been issued for other suspects involved.

The PM inspected modified vehicles used for smuggling, such as sedans, trucks, and tankers. She observed a drug detection X-ray machine in action and learned about its efficiency in locating concealed drugs while minimizing property damage.

Concern Over Officer’s Protection

The presentation highlighted advancements in drug detection methods, including the latest packaging tactics used by smugglers. Officials assured that despite changes in packaging, their expertise ensures accurate identification of illegal substances.

The Prime Minister expressed concern for officers’ safety during operations, particularly the risk of suspects carrying weapons. She emphasized the importance of body searches to protect officers.

During the press conference, the PM applauded the police for seizing 20 million methamphetamine pills, 700 kg of crystal meth, and other drugs in seven major cases since October.

She thanked all involved and praised their collaboration, which led to the apprehension of small-scale couriers and major players. She noted an increase in smuggling costs as a sign of tightened law enforcement, and higher meth prices indicated reduced availability.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating drugs and ensuring public safety while supporting officers with necessary resources. She encouraged citizens to report tips to authorities, stressing that public cooperation is vital for national progress.

The PM also discussed rehabilitation programs, emphasizing the need to help addicts reintegrate into society. She highlighted the government’s vocational training initiatives to prevent former addicts from returning to drug use.

More Funds for Police

When asked about insufficient X-ray machines, the PM acknowledged the issue. She explained that funds had been allocated under the government of Srettha Thavisin to increase availability by September. She urged the immediate deployment of ready machines and noted their effectiveness in accurately detecting drugs with expert analysis.

Regarding asset seizures, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to confiscating assets linked to drug crimes and ensuring strict legal action. She stressed that seized drugs are accounted for and securely stored until destruction, with multiple teams overseeing the process to prevent tampering.

In response to public concerns about seized drugs returning to circulation, the Prime Minister assured that this would not happen. She stated that clear protocols and monitoring were in place to secure confiscated items. She also emphasized accountability among officers, ensuring public trust in the system.

Regarding the seven cases announced, the PM confirmed that authorities are tracking down key suspects, including those abroad. Arrest warrants have been issued, and cross-border cooperation is underway. She assured the public that no officials were implicated in these cases and encouraged the public to trust ongoing investigations.

On boosting officer morale, the PM highlighted efforts to explore legal ways to reward police for their risky work. She stressed the importance of compensating officers fairly, given the dangers they face in confronting armed traffickers.

When asked about suspects fleeing abroad, the PM stated that the government is ready to support police efforts and cooperate with international agencies to apprehend fugitives. She noted that international collaboration exists for various issues, including call centres and disaster relief.

