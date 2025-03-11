Authorities Dismantle Drug Kingpin’s Network in Chiang Rai

Authorities have dismantled a large drug network connected to “Sia Jiw,” who has been a key figure in drug trafficking for over three years, operating between Doi Mae Salong and Pa Tung in Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai.

Sia Jiw’s network is responsible for smuggling massive amounts of drugs, including ice (methamphetamine), using modified vehicles resembling military transport.

On March 8, police seized 1,500 kilograms of ice concealed in modified 200-litre barrels inside a six-wheel truck disguised as a military vehicle. Seven suspects were arrested, two of whom were former special forces soldiers dismissed from service. The operation involved law enforcement from Chiang Rai and neighbouring areas.

The Operation in Chiang Rai

Sia Jiw, whose real name is Chutithan, first came to the attention of authorities three years ago after multiple drug busts in Chiang Rai. Despite being a prime suspect, he evaded capture due to insufficient evidence.

Known for wearing dark safari suits and presenting himself as a military officer with the rank of “Major,” he maintained a persona that misled many into believing he was tied to official operations.

He often conducted public activities along the Thai-Myanmar border, such as donating supplies and money to local communities. These acts of charity helped him gain influence and respect in the region, extending his reach from Doi Sam Sao to Doi Mae Salong.

His residence, a luxurious property on over five acres in Pa Tung, was designed to look like a resort. Locals believed his wealth came from legitimate cross-border trade. However, his involvement became clear in December 2024 when a military unit intercepted a truck carrying 1,413 kilograms of ice in Mae Fa Luang District. Evidence from this incident eventually led investigators to Sia Jiw.

Police discovered that Sia Jiw lived primarily in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, despite owning properties in Chiang Rai, including durian orchards and resorts. He had five mistresses and a collection of assets worth millions, including vehicles and weapons.

His gang members frequently disguised themselves in military-style uniforms, adding a layer of deception to their operations.

Police Raid and Drug Seizure

On March 7, 2025, Sia Jiw and his associates were tracked travelling in a convoy of five vehicles, including the modified six-wheel truck. Police later found the vehicle near a monument in Mae Fa Luang District, where they discovered 1,500 kilograms of ice.

Following the truck’s seizure, police surrounded Doi Mae Salong. A confrontation occurred when two men and one woman, travelling in a white Toyota SUV, opened fire on authorities. The men, both former special forces soldiers, were injured in the exchange.

By March 9, police raided Sia Jiw’s residence and discovered military-style weapons, ammunition, and uniforms embroidered with his name.

The raid also led to the seizure of several modified vehicles and additional assets, including his mistresses’ belongings. Seven suspects have been arrested so far, and the value of confiscated items is estimated at 40 million baht.

A Chiang Rai court has issued an arrest warrant for Sia Jiw on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and organizing a criminal network. Seized weapons include pistols, assault rifles, grenades, and military-grade ammunition. Authorities are continuing their investigation to dismantle his entire operation.

This case highlights the complex and dangerous nature of organized crime in border regions, where individuals like Sia Jiw exploit local communities while hiding their illicit activities behind a façade of respectability.