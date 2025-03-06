NSB Police Take Down Alleged Drug Kingpin in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in coordination with local police carried out a raid on a home in Rob Wiang Subdistrict, under the direction of Justice Minister Pol. Col. Tawee Sodsong.

Two suspects were detained by police and assets worth approximately 25 million baht were seized under a court-issued search warrant.

The operation targeted a network involved in smuggling methamphetamine and heroin across border, where three individuals were arrested and 154 kilograms of heroin were seized in Chainat province, which later expanded to Suphan Buri.

The group was found hiding heroin in concealed compartments within passenger vans, transporting the drugs from Chiang Rai’s border areas to inner provinces before moving them to countries overseas. During that earlier busts, police seized assets worth $7.6 million.

Further investigations uncovered two other cases involving this network.

On July 27–30, 2024, officers arrested one suspect with 300 kilograms of methamphetamine and seized $1 million in assets.

On February 15–16, 2025, another three suspects were apprehended with 500 kilograms of methamphetamine, along with $9 million in assets. These actions prevented nearly one tonne of drugs from being trafficked to other countries.

In total, authorities confiscated approximately $18 million in assets during these efforts.

Investigators learned that the key figures in the network were operating in Thailand’s northern and central regions. The group used relatives and associates to hold their assets, making it harder to trace financial transactions.

With sufficient evidence, arrest warrants were issued for three main suspects: Mr. Techin, who coordinated drug purchases from neighbouring countries; Mr. Pakpum, who managed finances and drug transport; and Mr. Chamang, who assisted with logistics under Techin’s orders. Authorities also tracked the suspects’ assets, leading to the third phase of the “Cutting the Root” operation.

Starting March 2, 2025, officials successfully arrested Mr. Pakpum in Suphan Buri and raided four locations, seizing $22 million in assets. The operation continued on March 5, with six more locations searched.

This resulted in additional asset seizures, including land, vehicles, gold jewellery, and bank account funds, totalling over $80 million.

Justice Minister Tawee stated that the government remains committed to tackling drug trafficking at all levels. Efforts focus on dismantling major networks, disrupting the supply chain, and confiscating assets tied to drug crimes. Since the start of the “Cutting the Root” initiatives last year, authorities have made significant progress.

In the first phase, four suspects were arrested, and $66 million in assets were seized. The second phase resulted in three arrests and $101 million in asset seizures. The third phase led to one arrest and $80 million in confiscated assets, further weakening the drug trade’s financial backbone.

