Football Legend Gianfranco Zola to Headline The Famous CFC Bangkok

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the Official Global Hotels Partner of Chelsea Football Club, is thrilled to bring The Famous CFC to Bangkok, Thailand, as the presenting partner of this highly anticipated event. Following the success of its Singapore edition, Ascott is excited to offer this immersive fan experience to another dedicated Chelsea fanbase in Southeast Asia.

Set for April 25 and 26, 2025, the two-day event will take place at Ascott properties in Bangkok, including Ascott Embassy Sathorn Bangkok and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok. It promises an unforgettable experience for Chelsea fans and members of Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), the brand’s loyalty program.

This Bangkok edition will highlight Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, a fan favourite known for his outstanding contributions to the club between 1996 and 2003. Twice named Chelsea’s Player of the Year, Zola was voted the club’s greatest player in 2003.

Thanks to his remarkable achievements, including helping secure key titles like the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA Super Cup, two FA Cups, the League Cup, and the Community Shield. Zola’s return to Bangkok marks Chelsea’s first visit to the city since 2017, making it an eagerly awaited occasion.

During the Singapore event on November 30 and December 1, 2024, Zola received a warm welcome from fans who travelled far and wide to meet him. His approachable demeanour and deep connection with supporters left a lasting impression, and he now looks forward to sharing the same energy with Chelsea fans in Bangkok this April.

The Famous CFC serves as Chelsea’s global initiative to strengthen its connection with fans worldwide while working closely with international brands and partners. Since launching in 2023, the program has visited cities like Mumbai, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, creating unique memories and celebrating the Chelsea community.

In Bangkok, fans can look forward to exciting activities, including a watch party for Chelsea’s game against Everton on April 26 and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Zola.

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer of Ascott, commented, “After the overwhelming success of The Famous CFC in Singapore, we’re delighted to bring this unique fan experience to Bangkok. Once again, Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola takes centre stage, reflecting Ascott’s dedication to connecting with Chelsea’s global fan community.

For ASR members, this event goes beyond a typical gathering. They’ll have the chance to meet Zola, hear his personal stories, and gain behind-the-scenes insights into the Chelsea legacy. The Bangkok edition will include priority access, VIP offerings, and curated stays at Ascott properties, ensuring every moment is truly unforgettable.”

Tan also highlighted Ascott’s ongoing commitment as Chelsea’s Official Global Hotels Partner. “We’re proud to bring fans closer to the club through exclusive Ascott Star Rewards packages, like match-and-stay experiences that include football clinics with Chelsea coaches at Cobham Training Ground and VIP access to our private suite at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, we’re excited to rebrand the Stamford Bridge hotels under our lyf brand later this year. This new chapter will perfectly blend lyf’s dynamic concept with the vibrant Chelsea spirit.”

Chelsea’s Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, added, “We’re excited to return to Bangkok through The Famous CFC series, reconnecting with our passionate fanbase. This is our first visit to the city since 2017, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ascott again after the great success in Singapore. We can’t wait to deliver an amazing experience for both our supporters and ASR members.”

Gianfranco Zola shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m honoured to join The Famous CFC once more and return to Southeast Asia. After an incredible experience in Singapore, I’m excited to connect with Chelsea fans in Bangkok and enjoy the city’s wonderful culture. It’s always a privilege to meet such enthusiastic and supportive communities.” Visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc.

Win an Exclusive Evening with Gianfranco Zola in Bangkok

To celebrate The Famous CFC in Bangkok, Ascott is launching a special campaign for ASR members. Guests who book and stay with Ascott can win a unique fan experience with Zola, including passes to the Ascott x Chelsea pre-match party, where Zola will make a special appearance.

Ascott is also offering two exclusive experience packages for ASR members.

The “Intimate Fan Experience with Gianfranco Zola” includes pre-match party access, a co-branded merchandise pack, and ASR points for future stays.

The “Ultimate Weekend with Gianfranco Zola” offers all the above plus VIP meet-and-greet access and a photo opportunity with Zola.

For ticket and event updates, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc.

About Ascott Star Rewards (ASR)

ASR members enjoy exclusive benefits, including priority services, airport lounge access, car rental perks, bonus points, and travel vouchers. Members also receive invitations to prestigious global events, like Premier League matches and other world-class experiences. Sign up at https://www.discoverasr.com/en/sign-up.

About The Ascott Limited

Since opening Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence in 1984, Ascott has become a leader in hospitality, managing nearly 980 properties in over 230 cities across 40+ countries. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott continues to expand its global footprint while delivering exceptional service and memorable guest experiences.

