Connect with us

News

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers
Advertisement

News News Asia

Japan to Reopen Country to Foreigners after 2.5 Year

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News

Federal Reserve Hikes Rates 0.75 Percent to Combat Bidenflation

News Southern Thailand

Roadside Bomb Kills 1, Injures 4 Others in Southern Thailand

News Regional News

Myanmar Junta Linked Business Tycoon Arrested in Thailand for Drug Trafficking

News Southern Thailand

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

News

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

News

Thailand’s Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a Nightmare for Farmers

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Ambiguous Cannabis Laws a nightmare for Farmers

Community enterprises in northeastern Thailand have asked the government for compensation after investing in cannabis farming but could not obtain a growing license due to ambiguities in the cannabis law.

Cannabis decriminalization was one of the Bhumjaithai Party’s flagship policies in the 2019 election. Later, the coalition party announced plans to pilot a cannabis city project in Nakhon Phanom and to remove cannabis from the narcotics list.

Many local community enterprises collaborated with tambon health promotion hospitals on the project, funded by the Bhumjaithai-led Public Health Ministry’s policy of allowing more than 100 groups to grow cannabis plants at home for medicinal purposes.

However, only a few groups have received permits from the authorities, leaving nearly 100 groups stranded. They also cannot cultivate the plants for commercial purposes because they are illegal.

cannabis farmers thailand

Ponpawee Chitmat, a 44-year-old member of a community enterprise growing herbs for medicinal purposes, said ten farmers have set up such enterprises to grow cannabis since May last year, with the help of tambon health promotion hospitals.

“We invested about 250,000 baht in a cultivation site and applied for a license more than a year ago, but so far in vain,” she explained.

In June 2022, Thailand’s Ministry of Health classified hemp and cannabis as controlled plants, legalized cannabis to promote its use for therapeutic and health reasons, and restricted its possession and use to those at least 20 years old (unless they have permission from a doctor).

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content in cannabis extracts no higher than 0.2 percent by weight has been delisted by the (FDA) from its list of prohibited substances.

cannabis oil thailand

In Thailand, cannabis extracts with a THC content of more than 0.2 percent remain illegal.

It’s important to remember that it’s illegal to smoke marijuana in public. This could result in a three-month prison sentence and a 25,000 Baht fine.

The new cannabis policies only allow for medical or health-related uses; recreational use is not permitted.

Importing goods into Thailand that contain cannabis and hemp extracts, hemp-derived goods, or any cannabis or hemp parts is prohibited.

Plant farming is permitted by companies with a permit and households with registration on the appropriate application.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading