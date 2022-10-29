Wuhan: Millions are once again on lockdown as Beijing pushes zero-Covid

CTN News – Several cities in China, including Wuhan Wikipedia, where the coronavirus was first detected, have been placed under lockdown as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy.

More than 800,000 people in one district of Wuhan have been told to stay at home until October 30. “We’re numb to it all. We are becoming increasingly numb “Chiangraitimes was told by a local.

The city of Zhengzhou, which is home to the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing plant, was also affected. It comes as China reported over 1,000 cases for the third day in a row.

Mr. Xi signaled earlier zero-Covid policy would not be relaxed

Mr. Xi signaled earlier this month that the zero-Covid policy would not be relaxed, referring to it as a “people’s war to stop the spread of the virus.”

As of Oct. 24, 28 cities across the country were implementing some form of lockdown, according to analysts Nomura, with approximately 207 million people affected in regions responsible for nearly a quarter of China’s GDP, added.

Around 200 lockdowns have been implemented across the country in recent days, with the majority affecting communities classified as high or medium risk.

Wuhan reported up to 25 new infections per day

Residents in different areas are subject to different rules depending on whether they live in a low, medium, or high-risk zone. This week, Wuhan reported up to 25 new infections per day, totaling more than 200 cases in two weeks.

Employees from Foxconn, an Apple supplier, have been affected in Zhengzhou, the manufacturer said, adding that quarantined employees are receiving material supplies, psychological comfort, and responsive feedback.

It comes at a critical time for Apple, which is currently manufacturing the new iPhone 14. In-person schooling and restaurant dining were suspended earlier this week in Guangzhou.

A southern Chinese hub reported 19 new virus cases

A southern Chinese hub reported 19 new virus cases on Thursday. Even further-flung regions such as Tibet have been affected after footage emerged earlier this week showing rare large-scale protests against strict zero-Covid.

The city has been under lockdown for nearly three months as it battles the virus – local officials on Thursday said eight new Covid cases were reported in Lhasa.

Multiple videos on social media showed hundreds demonstrating and clashing with police. They were said to be mostly ethnic Han Chinese migrant workers.

A Lhasa resident confirmed to the BBC about the demonstration

Though seen as relatively small outbreaks in other parts of the world, Wuhan city China adheres to a strict zero-Covid policy, where authorities try to wipe out outbreaks.

The adherence to the policy comes despite increasing public fatigue and anger over lockdowns and travel restrictions in Wuhan.

The country’s economy has also taken a hit as a result – with GDP falling by 2.6% in the three months to the end of June from the previous quarter.

Related CTN News:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine – How to Get a Covid Vaccine? You Must Know Everything

China Launches the World’s First inhalable COVID-19 vaccine