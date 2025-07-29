Police Truck Crushed By Falling Rocks During Landslide on Mae Chan–Mae Ai Road

CHIANG RAI – Heavy rain caused a dangerous situation when earth and rocks slid down the mountain onto Highway 107 between Mae Chan and Mae Ai, crushing a police truck. The incident happened between Ban Pang Sa and Ban Huai Ma Hin Fon in Pa Tung, Mae Chan.

Pol Lt Suphot Thepkarn, the deputy inspector at the Kiow Satai checkpoint, and Pol Sub Lt Sombun Chiangphrom responded to a call about a landslide blocking the road. They drove a police pickup truck to the scene to assess the situation.

When they arrived, they found large rocks and soil covering one lane at kilometre 223-224.

The officers parked their patrol vehicle by the roadside, turned on the warning lights and began placing traffic cones to alert drivers. Together with road maintenance staff, they cleared some of the smaller debris from the lane.

While they were working, more earth and several large rocks tumbled down from the mountain, forcing everyone to scatter for safety. Luckily, no one was hurt.

After it was safe, officers checked the area and discovered that more debris had crushed the left rear of the police pickup, causing significant damage. Road workers then cleared away the remaining dirt and stones and moved the damaged truck to a safer location.

They also issued a warning to anyone planning to travel on this section of the road to be extra careful, as conditions remain risky.

Related Police News: