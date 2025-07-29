Chiang Rai News

Police Truck Crushed By Falling Rocks During Landslide on Mae Chan–Mae Ai Road

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Police Truck Crushed By Rocks

CHIANG RAI – Heavy rain caused a dangerous situation when earth and rocks slid down the mountain onto Highway 107 between Mae Chan and Mae Ai, crushing a police truck. The incident happened between Ban Pang Sa and Ban Huai Ma Hin Fon in Pa Tung, Mae Chan.

Pol Lt Suphot Thepkarn, the deputy inspector at the Kiow Satai checkpoint, and Pol Sub Lt Sombun Chiangphrom responded to a call about a landslide blocking the road. They drove a police pickup truck to the scene to assess the situation.

When they arrived, they found large rocks and soil covering one lane at kilometre 223-224.

Police Truck Crushed By Rocks

The officers parked their patrol vehicle by the roadside, turned on the warning lights and began placing traffic cones to alert drivers. Together with road maintenance staff, they cleared some of the smaller debris from the lane.

While they were working, more earth and several large rocks tumbled down from the mountain, forcing everyone to scatter for safety. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police Truck Crushed By Rocks

After it was safe, officers checked the area and discovered that more debris had crushed the left rear of the police pickup, causing significant damage. Road workers then cleared away the remaining dirt and stones and moved the damaged truck to a safer location.

They also issued a warning to anyone planning to travel on this section of the road to be extra careful, as conditions remain risky.

Related Police News:

Police Intercept Meth and Ketamine Shipment in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article ood Situation in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Flood Situation in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Hits ‘Red Level” as Sai River Overflows
Next Article Mysterious Fire Destorys Vehicles at Resort Hotel in Udon Thani Mysterious Fire Destroys 6 Vehicles at Resort Hotel in Udon Thani

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China Offers Baby Cash Subsidy to Counter Falling Birth Rate
China Offers Baby Cash Subsidy to Counter Falling Birth Rate and Aging Society
China
Shaolin Temple Scandal
Shaolin Temple’s “Abbot” Under Investigation for Alleged Fraud and Sexual Misconduct
News Asia
India's Military Operation Mahadev
India’s Military Operation Mahadev Strikes a Decisive Blow to Terror in Kashmir
India
GNG Electronics IPO Sees Strong Investor Interest
GNG Electronics IPO Sees Strong Investor Interest and High Subscription Rates
Finance

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App