Prime Minister Paethongtarn to Implement an 8 Point Recovery Plan for Chiang Rai

Water levels have returned to normal in many areas of Chiang Rai Municipality, causing widespread damage, especially along drains that were clogged with a large amount of mud and garbage.

Local administrative organizations around Chiang Rai Municipality and nearby districts have brought in high-pressure mud suction trucks to help suck out mud from drains. The high-pressure mud suction trucks can suck up to 5,000 liters of mud, or about 5 tons per suction, before dumping it in the municipal landfill.

The communities that were damaged and urgently needing restoration include Pa Daeng Community, Thet Phra Kiat Community, Koh Loi Community, Ruea Lek Nuea-Tai Community, and Koh Thong Community.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jirayu Huangtrakul, advisor to the prime minister and spokesman for the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Mitigation Operation Center (FSOC), said that flood rehabilitation and relief measures in Chiang Rai Province are urgently using tools and machinery to repair houses and dredge mudslides.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, as chairwoman of the Integrated Disaster Rehabilitation and Mitigation Plan, has assigned various agencies to implement 8 measures to recover from the major flood in Chiang Rai Province.

The 8 measures are as follows:

1. Establish a Flood, Storm and Landslide Relief Operation Center (FSOC) for frontline operations to act as a command center and coordinate with all relevant parties.

2. Assign the Ministry of Interior to divide the responsibility zones (Zoning) with clear responsible persons and assign the Chiang Rai Governor and the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to follow up on the results of operations, problems and obstacles from the heads of responsible agencies in each area every day.

3. Assign all government agencies that support machinery, tools and personnel to report to the Disaster Relief Operation Center and the Chiang Rai Governor and the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for acknowledgement.

4. In the event that machinery and tools are insufficient, the private sector must mobilize forces to solve the problem according to the plan. Assign the Comptroller General’s Department to consider expediting the procurement process, but must not violate relevant regulations. The Budget Bureau supports the budget together with agencies that are working to solve the people’s problems.

5. Various government agencies Facilitate the repair of buildings, houses, roads, bridges, electric poles, reservoirs, drainage pipes

6. Waste and mud management: Relax the use of national forest reserves, conservation forests, and crown property.

7. Warning system: Assign responsible government agencies in flood-risk areas to urgently implement in various areas of the country that are at risk to be completed before the next rainy season.

8. Assign relevant government agencies to jointly plan for solving problems in the medium and long term, such as dredging rivers, expanding bridges, creating warning systems, and summarizing the results to be submitted to the Cabinet for urgent consideration.

Heavy Rain Warning for Northern Thailand

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning that an unstable weather will affect Northern Thailand from October 1 to 3.

The high-pressure front will bring cool air from China will spread down to cover the eastern part of the North, the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, along with the monsoon trough passing through the North, the lower Northeast, the Central and the East.

This will cause the upper region of Thailand to have unstable weather with thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind and heavy rain in some areas of the Northeast, the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and very heavy rain in some areas of the North.

After that, the weather will cool down with strong winds and the temperature will drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius in the North and Northeast.

People in the upper region of Thailand should be careful of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways and lowlands.

