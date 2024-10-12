Mae Sai Chiang Rai Still Struggling With Mud Removal One Month After Flooding

A full month has passed since the Sai River at the Thai-Myanmar border overflowed and brought a tsunami of mud to Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province. The flooding began on September 10, 2024, and gradually receded over the next 3-4 days.

However, as of October 11, the area next to the river still faces the problem of a large amount of mud remaining on roads and in houses and businesses, especially in the sand island, and Mai Lung Khan communities.

The Mae Sai Municipality ordered private contractors helping the villagers with mud removal to coordinate their work with the main agencies so that the restoration of the area goes in the same direction.

Major General Boonyarit Kasetwetin, Commander of the 37th Army Circle, and Director of the 37th Army Circle Volunteer Center, continues to travel to the area to inspect and encourage the personnel who work with soldiers to remove mud from various communities every day.

As for Mueang Chiang Rai District Personnel from the 37th Infantry Regiment, together with Chiang Rai Municipality are working to restore homes in the Rim Kok Subdistrict, which was severely affected by the flooding from overflow of the Kok River.

The latest update is that out of the 273 houses affected by flooding, 63 houses still need assistance, and mud has been pumped out from the drains in 22 alleys in villages.

Meanwhile, the Director of Ban Nam Lat School, Sirilak Thammapitak in Ban Nam Lat School Rim Kok Subdistrict, said it was found that significant damage had occurred to a school building from flooding. Engineers came to inspect the school building and recommended the entire building be demolished.

The school has presented the damages to request a budget to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC). The school director said that he was very shocked and did not think that the flood would have such a serious effect.

Related News: