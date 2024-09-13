Flooding in Chiang Rai City Begins to Recede, Mae Fah Luang Airport Reopens

A CTN news team flew a drone to survey the flood situation in Mueang Chiang Rai, it was found that the water level on the main road had receded, but some areas of the community were still flooded.

Villagers have begun to inspect the damage inside their homes and vehicles after flood waters reached as high as 2 meters in some subdistricts.

Mr. Phon Phan Kham, a business owner at the 5-way intersection of Pho Khun, told CTN News that after the water receded, he walked to his business and found that the water level was still waist-high. He could not enter the premises.

The water flooded the entire first floor of the office, and more than 10 motorcycles that were unable to escape the water were damaged. He stated that there was a flood warning and the assistance from government officials was delayed.

At Wat Sri Bun Rueang in Chiang Rai Municipality, monks and novices helped clean the temple after the floodwaters receded, leaving behind a large amount of mud. Earlier, the temple was flooded up to 1.5 meters, making it impossible for monks and novices to perform their duties.

The secretary of the Chiang Rai Provincial Sangha said since September 11 the monks had no food or drinking water, and the water damaged a lot of property.

Meanwhile ,Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport announced that commercial flights have resumed normal operations after water levels in the area began to recede.

Officials have announced a ban on the Kok River bridge that collapsed in Chiang Rai’s Ban Nam Rat community, Rim Kok sub-district, which is the road to Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport.

The Highway Police have advised those who want to travel to the airport to use Den 5 Road instead, heading to Highway 131 until reaching the airport intersection, where they can enter the airport.

In addition, the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported the flood situation in Chiang Rai Province from September 9-12, affected people in 8 districts, 25 sub-districts, and 125 villages. In Chiang Rai Municipality 22 communities and 10 communities were in red zones.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding affected at least 45,329 households in eight districts of Chiang Rai Province, and at least four people have died after a landslide in Mae Fah Luang District of Chiang Rai Province.

The situation is improving now that the water level has receded. People are gradually returning to their shops and residences to survey the damage and clean up debris under knee-thick mud.

Krungsri Research recently estimated that 8.6 million rai of land will be affected by the floods, with total damages of 46.5 billion baht, or about 0.27% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

